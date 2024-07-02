5 freshmen who could burst onto the scene for the Gophers in 2024
Offensive lineman Greg Johnson, linebacker Matt Kingsbury and cornerback Za'Quan Bryan all played meaningful snaps last season as true freshmen for the Gophers. P.J. Fleck signed his best class as head coach in 2024, so who are some true freshmen to keep an eye on this season?
1. Koi Perich, S
When four-star Esko, Minnesota safety Koi Perich signed with the Gophers, he became the program's second-highest-ranked recruit in the internet era. Tyler Nubin is now in the NFL, so they're now looking for the next big thing at safety. Given the fact that he did not enroll early in the spring, it might take a little bit, but it is a forgone conclusion we will see Perich on the field in at least some capacity this season.
2. Riley Sunram, DL
Hailing from Kindred, North Dakota, Sunram was one of four Gophers' invited to last year's High School All-America Bowl. Interior defensive line is a position lacking depth for Minnesota, so if there happen to be some injuries, he could be sprung into action as soon as this season.
3. Drake Lindsey, QB
Minnesota's quarterback room went through a huge transition this offseason. They added New Hampshire transfer Max Brosmer, Virginia Tech transfer Dylan Wittke and incoming freshmen Drake Lindsey and Jeremiah Finaly.
Lindsey was the 2024 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year after completing 69.6 % of his passes for 3,916 yards and 52 touchdowns (an Arkansas Class 7A record) and led his team to a state championship. If Brosmer goes down with an injury, Lindsey would likely compete with Wittke for the starting role under center.
4. Brett Caroll, OL
Last season we saw Greg Johnson make a start and play 397 total snaps as a true freshman. It is very difficult for underclassmen to carve out a role on a Big Ten offensive line, but Carroll has a very similar skillset to Johnson. If there are injuries along the interior, Caroll could be an option.
5. Zahir Ranier, S
While Perich received so much fanfare, Richmond, Virginia safety Zahir Ranier flew a little bit under the radar. The Gophers have a precedent for true freshmen like Coleman Bryson or Kerry Brown to get at least a little bit of run by the end of the season. Minnesota is young at the position and there's a chance for Ranier to get some playing time as a true freshman.