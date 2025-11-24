J.J. McCarthy Injury Shifts Vikings vs. Seahawks Odds for NFL Week 13
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is up in the air for Sunday's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks after he was placed in concussion protocol.
McCarthy reported symptoms after the team's loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 12, and it now appears he could miss the team's Week 13 matchup.
That has impacted the odds for Sunday's game, as the Vikings opened as 8.5-point underdogs on the road against Seattle, but they are now 10.5-point underdogs in the latest odds at DraftKings.
If McCarthy is unable to play, backup Max Brosmer would be next in line to play. Brosmer has appeared in four games this season, getting limited snaps, but he has completed five of his eight pass attempts for 42 yards. With Carson Wentz on injured reserve, the Vikings don't have a veteran backup they can turn to at the moment.
The 2025 season has been a rough one for McCarthy -- a former first-round pick -- as he's completed just 54.1 percent of his passes for 929 yards, six scores and 10 picks in six starts. Minnesota is just 2-4 in those games, and it's lost to Chicago and Green Bay in back-to-back weeks.
Oddsmakers still view McCarthy as an upgrade over Brosmer based on the latest odds movement for this game, but the Minnesota offense was far better in Wentz's starts when he was healthy earlier this season.
The Vikings' practice report throughout the week should give some more insight into whether or not McCarthy has a chance to clear concussion protocol and play in Week 13.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
