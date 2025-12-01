Latest J.J. McCarthy Injury Update Impacts Commanders vs. Vikings Odds for Week 14
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (concussion) missed the team's Week 13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but it appears he has a chance to play in Week 14.
Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell provided an update on his starting quarterback after the team's loss, sharing that he could clear concussion protocol as soon as Monday.
"He is as of right now," O'Connell said when asked if McCarthy was still in concussion protocol. "We'll see how he does tomorrow. Our goal is that he clears and he can have a good week of practice and have an opportunity to play next week."
While it is a positive update that McCarthy could be on the field in Week 14 against Washington after Max Brosmer looked completely overmatched against Seattle, there's no guarantee that he clears concussion protocol on Monday.
After opening up as 1.5-point favorites at home against the Commanders in Week 14, the Vikings have since shifted to 1.5-point underdogs in the odds at DraftKings with McCarthy's status up in the air.
This line could move even further if Jayden Daniels ends up playing for Washington after he missed the last few games with a dislocated elbow.
McCarthy hasn't been good in his first NFL action this season, but he is definitely an upgrade over Brosmer. On Sunday, Brosmer completed 19 of his 30 passes for 126 yards and four interceptions, and the Vikings failed to score a single point.
There's no doubt that the Vikings would be underdogs on Sunday if he's forced to start again, but oddsmakers aren't sold on McCarthy either. The former first-round pick has struggled in 2025, as he's completed just 54.1 percent of his passes for 929 yards, six scores and 10 picks in six starts. Minnesota is just 2-4 in those games.
It's possible this line flips back in Minnesota's favor as the week progresses, but a full 3-point move shows that Vegas doesn't have a ton of confidence in Minnesota -- even at home -- in Week 14.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
