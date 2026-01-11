Elon transfer brings versatility to Minnesota's 2026 running back room
The Gophers added a transfer portal commitment from Elon running back/return specialist TJ Thomas Jr. on Saturday night, according to multiple reports.
Standing at 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, Thomas was an ultra-productive prep star at Brookwood School in Georgia. He had over 6,000 all-purpose yards and 76 total touchdowns, but he had to prove himself at a lower college at the next level, and he did just that at Elon.
As a true freshman in 2024, Thomas compiled 89 carries for 588 rushing yards and five touchdowns, to go along with 13 receptions for 108 yards and one receiving touchdown. He also had 12 kick returns for 245 yards. He played in only eight games due to an injury, but he was still named an FCS freshman All-American.
His role grew in 2025, and Thomas finished with 91 carries for 384 yards and six rushing touchdowns. He added 15 catches for 124 receiving yards. His return statistics were 16 kick returns for 441 yards and two punt returns for 36 yards. 247Sports rates him as the 548th-best player in the transfer portal and the No. 54 running back.
Darius Taylor is set to return as Minnesota's bell-cow back in 2026, but there are plenty of questions behind him. Fame Ijeboi has transferred to Purdue, and former Marshall transfer A.J. Turner is coming back from a season-ending injury. Thomas has the versatility to contribute in a multitude of ways, but he's now slotted alongside Purdue transfer Jaron Thomas and incoming four-star freshman Ryan Estrada as the Gophers' top reserve options at running backs.
With Koi Perich and Quentin Redding also in the transfer portal, Thomas becomes a top candidate to return kicks for the Gophers in 2026, and possibly punts. With two years of eligibility remaining, Minnesota will have plenty of ways it can use its newest offensive weapon.
Current transfer portal commtiments
- Michael Merdinger, Liberty QB
- Jaron Thomas, Purdue RB
- Bennett Warren, Tennessee OT
- Andrew Marshall, Eastern Michigan OLB
- Naquan Crowder, Marshall DT
- Perry Thompson, Auburn WR
- Parker Knutson, Southwest Minnesota State (D-II) S
- Aydan West, Michigan State CB
- Elisha West, Michigan State S
- Beckham Sunderland, Michigan K
- Mekhai Smith, Lehigh S
- Zachary Robbins, Utah State K/P
- TJ Bush Jr., California OLB
- Kaden Helms, Oklahoma TE
- Noah Jennings, Cincinnati WR
- Zion Steptoe, Tulsa WR
- Xion Chapman, FIU DT
- T.J. Thomas Jr., Elon RB
