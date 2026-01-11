Elon transfer brings versatility to Minnesota's 2026 running back room

The Gophers added a transfer portal commitment from Elon running back/return specialist TJ Thomas Jr. on Saturday night, according to multiple reports.

BREAKING: Elon transfer RB TJ Thomas Jr. (@TJ_Thomas02) has committed to Minnesota.



Listed at 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, he had 91 carries for 384 rushing yards and 6 TDs, with 15 catches and 124 receiving yards. Also, 16 KRs and 2 PRs in 2025. https://t.co/vJMtSgo27h pic.twitter.com/9BUYwotd5O — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) January 11, 2026

Standing at 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, Thomas was an ultra-productive prep star at Brookwood School in Georgia. He had over 6,000 all-purpose yards and 76 total touchdowns, but he had to prove himself at a lower college at the next level, and he did just that at Elon.

As a true freshman in 2024, Thomas compiled 89 carries for 588 rushing yards and five touchdowns, to go along with 13 receptions for 108 yards and one receiving touchdown. He also had 12 kick returns for 245 yards. He played in only eight games due to an injury, but he was still named an FCS freshman All-American.

Versatile and Explosive PLAYMAKER!!

FCS Freshman All-American

FCS National Freshman of the Week

2x Rookie of the Week

Jerry Rice Award Watchlist

All-CAA Phil Steele (All-Purpose)(Kick Returner)

Running Back, Kick Returner, and Punt Returner

CAN DO IT ALL@josephtimpanodm pic.twitter.com/4AkfcUsgm1 — T.J. Thomas✝️ (@TJ_Thomas02) January 2, 2026

His role grew in 2025, and Thomas finished with 91 carries for 384 yards and six rushing touchdowns. He added 15 catches for 124 receiving yards. His return statistics were 16 kick returns for 441 yards and two punt returns for 36 yards. 247Sports rates him as the 548th-best player in the transfer portal and the No. 54 running back.

Darius Taylor is set to return as Minnesota's bell-cow back in 2026, but there are plenty of questions behind him. Fame Ijeboi has transferred to Purdue, and former Marshall transfer A.J. Turner is coming back from a season-ending injury. Thomas has the versatility to contribute in a multitude of ways, but he's now slotted alongside Purdue transfer Jaron Thomas and incoming four-star freshman Ryan Estrada as the Gophers' top reserve options at running backs.

With Koi Perich and Quentin Redding also in the transfer portal, Thomas becomes a top candidate to return kicks for the Gophers in 2026, and possibly punts. With two years of eligibility remaining, Minnesota will have plenty of ways it can use its newest offensive weapon.

