5 key matchups for Minnesota's rivalry matchup at Iowa
The Gophers are once again viewed as underdogs heading into Saturday's matchup with Iowa. Five key matchups will impact Minnesota's chances of pulling off the upset.
Gennings Dunker vs. Anthony Smith
Dunker is an All-American-level offensive lineman. Iowa's veteran right tackle has allowed only six pressures this season on 182 pass blocking snaps. In Saturday's game, he will likely be lined up against Smith quite often, who has played more than 50% of his snaps at a left edge position this season. Dunker-Smith could be the best one-on-one matchup on the field.
P.J. Fleck vs. Kirk Ferentz
Fleck is 1-7 all-time against Ferentz. As long as they're both head coaches of their current respective programs, this matchup will be won within the margins. It will come down to a few plays and a few decisions that need to be made by either coach. Five of the eight matchups have been decided by one score or less, and one-score games often hinge on coaching decisions.
Drake Lindsey vs. Iowa's defense
Iowa's defense has surprisingly forced only eight turnovers this season, six of which have been interceptions. Under defensive coordinator Phil Parker, the Hawkeyes are routinely among the best teams in the country when it comes to forcing turnovers. In his first start at Kinnick Stadium, Lindsey needs to keep the poise he has had throughout the season and avoid any silly turnovers in this game, because Iowa knows how to take advantage.
Minnesota vs. special teams
Gophers fans are well aware of how up-and-down Minnesota can be in the special teams department, especially against Iowa. Syracuse transfer kicker Brady Denaburg is 9 of 12 on field goals this season, and Saturday's matchup just seems like a game that might come down to his leg. Ouachita Baptist transfer punter Tom Weston has also had stretches of up-and-down play this season. Minnesota will need both players at their best on Saturday.
Was last week's performance in the trenches a fluke?
The Gophers showed significant improvements on both the offensive and defensive lines last week against Nebraska. They recorded nine sacks on Dylan Raiola, and Nebraska sacked Lindsey only one time. Minnesota-Iowa is a matchup that will always be won within the trenches. Iowa ran for six yards per carry in last year's blowout win at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota will need to be the more physical team in order to win this football game.