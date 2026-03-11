Jett Feeney Tracking as One of the Highest-Ranked QB Recruits of the Fleck Era

Moorhead's Jett Feeney verbally committed to the Gophers on Monday night. He could be one of the most significant high school quarterback recruits of the P.J. Fleck era. Here's why.

Current rankings are subject to change, but Feeney is the 630th-ranked player in the class of 2027, according to the 247Sports Composite. He's the 39th-ranked QB and the 5th-ranked player from Minnesota. He would be the fourth-highest-ranked high school QB to ever sign with Minnesota under Fleck, based on those rankings.

Notable high school QBs recruited by Fleck at UMN (247Sports Composite):

'21 Athan Kaliakmanis (319)

'25 Jackson Kollock (403)

'19 Jacob Clark (454)

'27 Feeney (630)*

'22 Jacob Knuth (854)

'24 Drake Lindsey (873)

'23 Drew Viotto (950)

'27 Furian Inferrera (1,183)*

'26 Owen Lansu (1,261)

'26 Brady Palmer (1,463)

'18 Zack Annexstad (1,468)

'17 Tanner Morgan (unranked)

'19 Cole Kramer (unranked)

Kaliakmanis, Kollock and Clark are the only high school QBs who were ranked higher than Feeney to ever sign with the Gophers under Fleck. Kaliakmanis transferred to Rutgers, Kollock left for UC Davis this offseason, and Clark finished his career at Missouri State. If you add Knuth and Viotto, four of the top six QBs that Minnesota has signed have ended their college careers elsewhere.

Minnesota's current QB1, Drake Lindsey, might've been Fleck and his coaching staff's best scouting work at the quarterback position. He showed immense promise as a redshirt freshman in 2026, and there's plenty of reason to be excited about his three remaining years of collegiate eligibility.

Feeney completed 74.7% of his passes for 2,221 yards with 27 touchdowns in 8 games last season for Moorhead as a junior. He was healthier as a sophomore in 2024, and he led Minnesota with 48 touchdown passes while throwing for 3,211 yards. If he has another productive senior season, he could be one of the most accomplished QBs to come out of Minnesota in the last decade.

He's just the first in-state scholarship QB to sign with the Gophers under Fleck since Eden Prairie's Cole Kramer in 2019. He's the third in-state signal caller to join the program under the current regime, if you include Stilwater's Max Shikenjanski, who began his career as a preferred walk-on (PWO).

Minnesota hasn't been known as a high school football hotbed, so it's not often that a quarterback with Feeney's talent comes out of the state. Every fan of college sports loves a hometown hero storyline, and Feeney has the potential to be that for the Gophers.