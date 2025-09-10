5 key matchups in Minnesota's Week 3 game at Cal
According to Bill Connelly's latest SP+ analytical model, the Gophers faced the 87th-best and 324th-best college football teams in the country to start the season. They will have a big step up against the 52nd-ranked California Golden Bears in Week 3 on the road. Let's take a look at five key matchups for Saturday night's game.
Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele vs. Drake Lindsey
Lindsey and Sagapolutele will not be on the same field on Saturday night, but whichever young quarterback has a better performance will go a long way in determining the outcome on the scoreboard. Lindsey is one year older than JKS, but they both have two collegiate starts under their belt. Things have looked promising for both players, but this week's game is a huge step up in competition for both teams.
Gophers' O-line vs. Cal's front seven
The Golden Bears will provide Minnesota with its stiffest test of the season, and their front seven is a big reason why. Lindsey was sacked twice in the Gophers' season opener against Buffalo, and zero times against Northwestern State. If pass-rushing duo Ryan McCullough and Liberty transfer TJ Bush Jr. can get pressure on Lindsey, it could create issues for the offense.
Minnesota vs. time zones
The Gophers have had impressive success against West Coast teams on the road in recent memory, with wins over UCLA (2024) and Fresno State (2019). A 9:30 p.m. CT start time this week against Cal is simply too late to ignore. P.J. Fleck and his staff have routinely left no stone unturned in terms of preparing for games like this. Minnesota's first road game of the season will provide a unique test.
Justin Wilcox vs. P.J. Fleck
The Gophers were 3-4 in one-score games last season. This week's game is expected to be close, with Minnesota being favored by less than three points. Close games often come down to a few plays and a handful of coaching decisions. Wilcox and Fleck are both experienced coaches, but a few of their decisions either way could ultimately tilt the outcome.
Gophers's running backs vs. Cal linebackers
Cal's best defensive player is likely linebacker Cade Uluave, who was second on the team with 71 total tackles last season. Minnesota could be without star running back Darius Taylor on Saturday, so it could be time for redshirt freshman Fame Ijeboi, Marshall transfer A.J. Turner and Washington's Cam Davis to see an increased role. The Gophers could need to score around 30 points in order to win this game, and their running backs getting past the second level would go a long way in unlocking their offense.