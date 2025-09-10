All Gophers

5 key matchups in Minnesota's Week 3 game at Cal

The Gophers will have a big step up in competition against the Golden Bears on Saturday night.

Tony Liebert

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Cade Uluave (0) kneels on the field before the game against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Cade Uluave (0) kneels on the field before the game against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
According to Bill Connelly's latest SP+ analytical model, the Gophers faced the 87th-best and 324th-best college football teams in the country to start the season. They will have a big step up against the 52nd-ranked California Golden Bears in Week 3 on the road. Let's take a look at five key matchups for Saturday night's game.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele vs. Drake Lindsey

Lindsey and Sagapolutele will not be on the same field on Saturday night, but whichever young quarterback has a better performance will go a long way in determining the outcome on the scoreboard. Lindsey is one year older than JKS, but they both have two collegiate starts under their belt. Things have looked promising for both players, but this week's game is a huge step up in competition for both teams.

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) throws a pass against the Texas Southern Tigers during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Gophers' O-line vs. Cal's front seven

The Golden Bears will provide Minnesota with its stiffest test of the season, and their front seven is a big reason why. Lindsey was sacked twice in the Gophers' season opener against Buffalo, and zero times against Northwestern State. If pass-rushing duo Ryan McCullough and Liberty transfer TJ Bush Jr. can get pressure on Lindsey, it could create issues for the offense.

Aug 30, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Gabarri Johnson (5) is wrapped up on a two point conversion play by California Golden Bears linebacker TJ Bush Jr. (3) during the fourth quarter at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Minnesota vs. time zones

The Gophers have had impressive success against West Coast teams on the road in recent memory, with wins over UCLA (2024) and Fresno State (2019). A 9:30 p.m. CT start time this week against Cal is simply too late to ignore. P.J. Fleck and his staff have routinely left no stone unturned in terms of preparing for games like this. Minnesota's first road game of the season will provide a unique test.

Oct 12, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) celebrates after scoring the game-winning touchdown against the UCLA Bruins in the closing seconds at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Justin Wilcox vs. P.J. Fleck

The Gophers were 3-4 in one-score games last season. This week's game is expected to be close, with Minnesota being favored by less than three points. Close games often come down to a few plays and a handful of coaching decisions. Wilcox and Fleck are both experienced coaches, but a few of their decisions either way could ultimately tilt the outcome.

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox during the second quarter against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Gophers's running backs vs. Cal linebackers

Cal's best defensive player is likely linebacker Cade Uluave, who was second on the team with 71 total tackles last season. Minnesota could be without star running back Darius Taylor on Saturday, so it could be time for redshirt freshman Fame Ijeboi, Marshall transfer A.J. Turner and Washington's Cam Davis to see an increased role. The Gophers could need to score around 30 points in order to win this game, and their running backs getting past the second level would go a long way in unlocking their offense.

Sep 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back A.J. Turner (2) runs the ball against the Northwestern State Demons during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Published
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

