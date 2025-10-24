California vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
The Hokies have been one of the ACC’s worst football teams so far this season, but oddsmakers have them listed as a favorite ahead of their Week 9 matchup at Lane Stadium. Virginia Tech will enter its Friday matchup with California as a 4.5-point favorite despite its underwhelming 2025 record. Should that be the case?
The Golden Bears are 5-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play with wins over UNC and Boston College. They’ve also pulled off a win against Minnesota this season, so home field advantage and a long trip might not be enough to give the Hokies a real edge. Did the books get it right?
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
California vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- California: +4.5 (-110)
- Virginia Tech: -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- California: +160
- Virginia Tech: -194
Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
California vs. Virginia Tech How to Watch
- Date: Friday, October 24
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Lane Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- California Record: 5-2
- Virginia Tech Record: 2-5
California vs. Virginia Tech Key Players to Watch
California
Jacob De Jesus: De Jesus erupted with 13 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown against UNC his last time out and leads his team in receptions (47), receiving yards (406) and receiving touchdowns (3). He’s found the end zone in all of California’s biggest wins and will likely be a focal point after posting his best stat line in 2025.
Virginia Tech
Kyron Drones: Virginia Tech hasn’t done a ton of winning lately, but Drones is essential to the Hokies’ offense. He’s thrown for 11 touchdowns and leads the Hokies with five rushing touchdowns. He didn’t record a turnover in either of his wins this season, so taking care of the ball will be key in this matchup.
California vs. Virginia Tech Prediction and Pick
Cal’s overall record might be a little deceptive because two of its wins have come against programs with zero FBS wins this season. However, the Golden Bears have done a good job staying in the hunt on the road.
Cal is 2-1 against the spread on the road and was a 6.5-point road underdog when it beat Boston College outright. That’s encouraging ahead of a matchup against a team that’s been terrible against the spread in 2025.
Virginia Tech is 1-6 against the spread but did cover as a 10-point underdog on the road against NC State. The Hokies are getting healthy at the right time, but bettors shouldn’t trust a team that’s 0-4 against the spread as a favorite through seven games.
PICK: California +4.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.