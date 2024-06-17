5 most impactful 2025 recruits committed to the Gophers
The Gophers have opted to do their 2025 recruiting work early and often, already landing verbal commitments from a whopping 23 players. Who are the five most impactful players to pledge to the program thus far?
1. Emmanuel Karmo, LB (Robbinsdale, MN)
The No. 1 ranked player in Minnesota sent a message to prospective recruits across the country, closing his recruitment and reaffirming his commitment to the Gophers last month. He projects as an edge defender long term, but he still has some room to grow physically. He might not contribute the earliest out of this group, but beating out schools like Ohio State, Oregon and USC is a massive recruiting win for the Gophers.
2. Jackson Kollock, QB (Laguna Beach, CA)
Quarterback is the most important position in football, so any commitment at the position is always going to be impactful. Kollock would be the second-highest-ranked signal caller to sign with P.J. Fleck and the Gophers. Two or three years from now he could be Minnesota's starting QB and that alone makes him arguably the most important player in this class.
3. Zachry Harden, CB (Covington, GA)
Standing at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, Harden might be my favorite prospect in this class. Fleck has had remarkable success recruiting defensive backs with the Gophers and Harden has all of the skills to join Tyler Nubin or Justin Walley as the next great player at the position. They beat out schools like USC, Auburn and Ole Miss for his commitment. He would be my pick to see the field first out of anyone in this class.
4. Shane Marshall, RB (Ocilla, GA)
Minnesota has had its success recruiting players from the state of Georgia, including Rashod Bateman. Marshall could be the most underrated player currently committed to the school. He missed much of last season due to injury, but as a sophomore he had 161 carries for 845 yards and 14 touchdowns, and as a freshman he had 700+ rushing yards at the varsity level. With a big senior season, I think his ranking could rise a lot higher than No. 909 in the country
5. Bradley Martino, WR (Naples, FL)
As a former wide receiver, Fleck has done a tremendous job recruiting talent at the position throughout his Gophers tenure. Martino, a 6-foot-3 standout from Golden Gate High School, has a chance to be next in line. He had 21 receptions for 455 yards and 10 touchdowns last season as a junior. He has game-breaking speed and everything you want in a receiver prospect.