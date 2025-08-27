All Gophers

5 things to watch in Minnesota's season opener against Buffalo

There's a lot we don't know about this Gophers team heading into 2025.

Tony Liebert

Oct 26, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

P.J. Fleck hasn't released an official depth chart since he became the head coach of the Gophers, which means there are typically some surprises in Week 1. I will be closely monitoring five things during Minnesota's season opener against Buffalo.

Koi Perich's offensive role

There has been no storyline talked about more this offseason than Perich's potential offensive role. Fleck has reiterated that it will not be a 'gadget' thing, and he expects him to fit into the rotation at wide receiver. Does that mean 10 snaps? 20? A full half? Week 1 will be the first time we truly see how Perich fits into this team's offense in 2025.

Run-pass split

Minnesota was the 32nd-most pass-happy team in the country last season, with 52.4% of its plays going through the air. I would be stunned if they pass the ball anywhere near that number in 2025, but how far does it drop? They were among the most run-heavy teams in 2023 and 2024, so I am curious how things will look with Drake Lindsey.

Left tackle rotation

The Gophers have big shoes to fill with former Big Ten offensive lineman of the year Aireontae Ersery off to the NFL. Washington transfer Kahlee Tafai and former four-star redshirt freshman Nathan Roy have been battling for the left tackle spot in the preseason. I expect both players to see time, but the split will be a storyline worth keeping an eye on Thursday night.

Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter

Drake Lindsey's debut

The last two Minnesota quarterbacks to make their first starts looked shaky. Athan Kaliakmanis was 9 of 22 for 175 yards, one touchdown and one interception against Penn State in 2022, and Max Brosmer was 13 of 21 for 165 yards last season against North Carolina. Lindsey's performance will obviously be a massive talking point after Thursday night.

Who leads the team in targets?

It was clear that Daniel Jackson would be Brosmer's No. 1 option last season. Miami (OH) transfer Javon Tracy seems like the obvious player to fill that void for Lindsey, but he has plenty of options. It would not shock me if UCLA transfer Logan Loya, veteran Le'Meke Brockington, redshirt freshman Jalen Smith or even tight end Jameson Geers led the team in targets against the Bulls.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Football