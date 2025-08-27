5 things to watch in Minnesota's season opener against Buffalo
P.J. Fleck hasn't released an official depth chart since he became the head coach of the Gophers, which means there are typically some surprises in Week 1. I will be closely monitoring five things during Minnesota's season opener against Buffalo.
Koi Perich's offensive role
There has been no storyline talked about more this offseason than Perich's potential offensive role. Fleck has reiterated that it will not be a 'gadget' thing, and he expects him to fit into the rotation at wide receiver. Does that mean 10 snaps? 20? A full half? Week 1 will be the first time we truly see how Perich fits into this team's offense in 2025.
Run-pass split
Minnesota was the 32nd-most pass-happy team in the country last season, with 52.4% of its plays going through the air. I would be stunned if they pass the ball anywhere near that number in 2025, but how far does it drop? They were among the most run-heavy teams in 2023 and 2024, so I am curious how things will look with Drake Lindsey.
Left tackle rotation
The Gophers have big shoes to fill with former Big Ten offensive lineman of the year Aireontae Ersery off to the NFL. Washington transfer Kahlee Tafai and former four-star redshirt freshman Nathan Roy have been battling for the left tackle spot in the preseason. I expect both players to see time, but the split will be a storyline worth keeping an eye on Thursday night.
Drake Lindsey's debut
The last two Minnesota quarterbacks to make their first starts looked shaky. Athan Kaliakmanis was 9 of 22 for 175 yards, one touchdown and one interception against Penn State in 2022, and Max Brosmer was 13 of 21 for 165 yards last season against North Carolina. Lindsey's performance will obviously be a massive talking point after Thursday night.
Who leads the team in targets?
It was clear that Daniel Jackson would be Brosmer's No. 1 option last season. Miami (OH) transfer Javon Tracy seems like the obvious player to fill that void for Lindsey, but he has plenty of options. It would not shock me if UCLA transfer Logan Loya, veteran Le'Meke Brockington, redshirt freshman Jalen Smith or even tight end Jameson Geers led the team in targets against the Bulls.