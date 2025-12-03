What you need to know about Minnesota's historic 2026 recruiting class

The early national signing period officially opened on Wednesday for the 2026 recruit class, and it was business as usual for the Gophers. They signed 31 high school recruits, and here's what you need to know.

Best class ever?

It's seemingly every cycle that people say, "This is P.J. Fleck's best recruiting class ever." It's hard to argue against that narrative this time around. His previous best at Minnesota came in 2024, which was ranked as the 33rd-best class in the country, according to 247Sports. As of Wednesday morning, Minnesota's 2026 class ranks 24th in the country. There are still plenty of dominoes left to fall, but it's hard to see the class dropping 10 spots between now and the spring.

Top-end talent

Minnesota's 2026 class includes five four-star recruits, according to the 247Sports Composite. Forest Lake, MN, defensive lineman Howie Johnson, Lafayette, IN, defensive lineman Aaden Aytch, Jackson, MN, tight end Roman Voss, El Paso, TX, running back Ryan Estrada and Cold Spring, MN, offensive lineman Andrew Trout highlight the class. All five players have unbelievably high potential.

Two quarterbacks

Drake Lindsey proved himself as Minnesota's quarterback of the future in his first season as a starter, and he has three years of eligibility remaining. That means QB isn't a huge priority for the Gophers' immediate roster-building strategy, but they brought in a pair of signal callers this cycle. A better storyline to follow is who remains behind Lindsey this offseason. California native Brady Palmer and Downers Grove, Illinois, standout Owen Lansu will join Max Shikenjanki, Dylan Wittke and Jackson Kollock as potential returners. It remains to be seen if that's Minnesota's 2026 QB room.

Early enrollees

Brady Palmer, QB (San Diego, CA)

Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)

Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)

Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)

Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)

Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)

Lucas Tielsch, OL (Akron, OH)

Aaron Thomas, OL (Phoenix, AZ)

Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)

Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)

Josiah Anyansi, DL (Murrieta, CA)

Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)

Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)

Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)

Trason Richardson, S (Rosharon, TX)

Lamont Hamilton, DB (Racine, WI)

Jordan Lampkins, S (Boilingbrook, IL)

Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)

The early national signing day has become more popular over the last decade because it provides an opportunity for many players to enroll early and join the program for spring practice. Minnesota will have 17 recruits enrolling at the school for the spring semester, and the other 14 will be joining in the summer.

In-state success

Next season, the Gophers are expected to have the No. 1-ranked high school player from Minnesota in the previous four classes. Johnson joins Emmanuel Kamro, Koi Perich and Jaxon Howard. The Gophers are also adding the state's No. 2 player, Voss and No. 3 player Trout. One of the biggest improvements Fleck has made since arriving in 2017 was in-state recruiting.

More from Gophers On SI