5 things we learned from Minnesota’s back-and-forth loss to Northwestern
There was a lot to like from Minnesota's offense against Northwestern, but the defense couldn't come up with enough stops, which resulted in a 38-35 Gophers' loss. Here's what we learned.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Secondary issues
The Gophers' secondary has struggled all season. They were without their most consistent cornerback on Saturday, as John Nestor was ruled out before the game. They had to replace a lot of production from last season's team with Ethan Robinson and Justin Walley, both in the NFL, and it hasn't gone well. Northwestern is far from a dynamic passing team, and Preston Stone was able to get anything he wanted on Saturday. He finished 25 of 30 for 305 yards and two touchdowns. If Minnesota wants to get back to having a dominant defense next season, it will need to seriously upgrade its cornerback room.
Drake Lindsey getting back on track
Lindsey began his college career with at least 200 passing yards in four of his first five games against FBS opponents. He failed to reach that mark in four straight games before having a great game against Northwestern with 264 yards and four touchdowns. It hasn't been the most consistent year. Saturday was more evidence that Lindsey has a bright future ahead of him.
Slow starts
Minnesota continues to have an issue with starting fast. Northwestern quickly jumped out to a 10-0 lead, and it was the Gophers' eighth scoreless first quarter this season. They responded with a great second and third quarter, but starting slow has been a trend for the better part of three straight seasons. If Minnesota wants to take the next step as a program, this is an issue that P.J. Fleck needs to fix.
Special teams
Special teams have been a battle throughout Fleck's tenure at Minnesota. They finally got some big moments on Saturday, with a 93-yard kick return from Koi Perich and a fumble recovery on a Northwestern muffed punt, but they still had their miscues. Syracuse transfer kicker Brady Denaburg missed both of his field goal attempts from 40 and 48 yards.
Emmanuel Karmo filling in for Devon Williams
Minnesota was without its leading tackler for Saturday's game. Williams has 73 total tackles and 2.5 sacks this season. Karmo filled in his role at inside linebacker, and he looked like a true freshman early. He got lost on the first drive of the game, and Northwestern running back Caleb Komolafe took advantage with a 46-yard touchdown. He finished with three total tackles, and it was clear that the Gophers were missing Williams' presence.