Gophers snap counts and notable PFF grades from Rate Bowl win over New Mexico

It wasn't Minnesota's most impressive win of the season, but Friday's 20-17 overtime Rate Bowl victory over New Mexico generated plenty of reason to be excited for 2026. Let's take a look at the top performers and notable snap counts from Minnesota's ninth straight bowl game win.

Gophers offensive snap counts vs. New Mexico (out of 64)

* QB Drake Lindsey: 64

* LT Nathan Roy: 64

* LG Greg Johnson: 64

* C Ashton Beers: 64

* RG Tony Nelson: 64

* RB Darius Taylor: 61

* RT Dylan Ray: 59

* WR Jalen Smith: 54

* WR Javon Tracy: 38

* TE Drew Biber: 34

* TE Pierce Walsh: 33

* WR Koi Perich: 22

* FB/TE Frank Bierman: 22

* WR Logan Loya: 19

* RB Cam Davis: 12

* TE Julian Johnson: 9

* TE Jacob Simpson: 7

* RG Marcellus Marshall: 5

* RT Jaden Ball: 4

* WR Donielle 'Nuke' Hayes: 4

* TE Jameson Geers: 1

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Gophers wide receiver Jalen Smith (8) celebrates with teammate Logan Loya (17) after catching the game winning touchdown pass against the New Mexico Lobos during overtime of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With five wide receivers announcing their intentions to enter the transfer portal and leading receiver Le'Meke Brockington opting out of Friday's game, Perich wound up playing a career-high 22 offensive snaps. An injury held Geers to only one snap, and it was otherwise the usual suspects against the Lobos.

Top 5 PFF grades on offense (min. 10 snaps)

1. Smith — 76.3

2. Perich — 75.0

3. Taylor — 73.8

4. Bierman — 63.8

5. Roy — 60.5

Smith led Minnesota with six catches for 64 yards and two highlight touchdowns. His 76.3 grade is the third-highest of his career. Perich was productive with his 22 snaps, followed by Taylor, Bierman and Roy.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gophers defensive snap counts vs. New Mexico (out of 69)

* S Koi Perich: 69

* CB John Nestor: 69

* CB Aidan Gousby: 69

* LB Devon Williams: 69

* DB Darius Green: 62

* DE Anthony Smith: 60

* S Kerry Brown: 59

* LB Maverick Baranowski: 56

* DE Karter Menz: 52

* DT Jalen Logan-Redding: 46

* DT Deven Eastern: 42

* DE Jaxon Howard: 30

* CB Mike Gerald: 22

* DT Nate Becker: 14

* LB Emmanuel Karmo: 13

* DT Rushawn Lawrence: 10

* DE Lucas Finnessy: 9

* OLB Matt Kingsbury: 7

* CB Naiim Parrish: 1

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New Mexico Lobos quarterback James Laubstein (13) is pushed out of bounds by Minnesota Gophers defensive back John Nestor (17) during the first half of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Opt outs from Za'Quan Bryan and Jai'Onte McMillan prompted Gousby to get his second straight start at outside cornerback, while Gerald also played 22 snaps. It was a tight rotation of defensive players for the Gophers on Friday.

Top 5 PFF grades on defense (min. 10 snaps)

1. Smith — 76.6

2. Becker — 75.0

3. Menz — 74.2

4. Nestor — 74.0

5. Eastern — 72.0

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Gophers defensive lineman Anthony Smith celebrates with the trophy after defeating the New Mexico Lobos in overtime of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Smith was rightfully Minnesota's highest graded defensive player after an MVP performance. Four of the top five players came on the defensive line, in what was an impressive all-around showing from Minnesota's defense.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis