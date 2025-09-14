5 things we learned from Minnesota's first loss of the season at Cal
Minnesota went on the road for the first time this season, and things didn't end well. Questionable play-calling and a handful of mistakes were too much for the Gophers to overcome in a 27-14 loss.
Defensive gameplan on Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
Sagapolutele was a breakout star through the first two weeks of college football. Cal's true freshman QB proved himself as a serious talent. He made Minnesota's defense and secondary look lost all night. As a young QB, he seemed uncomfortable when the Gophers got pressure, but he responded, completing 24 of his 38 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns. It was first-year defensive coordinator Danny Collins' first big test, and the Golden Bears came out on top.
Questionable offensive play-calling
The Gophers had to travel across the country for a 9:30 p.m. CT start-time in their first road game of the season, so it shouldn't be a huge surprise they started slow. But there were simply too many questionable decisions.
The offensive play-calling was notably questionable, with a trick play that stalled their first successful offensive drive. P.J. Fleck made odd timeout decisions, and it simply wasn't offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr.'s smoothest game calling plays. Minnesota will need to be better if it wants to make noise in the Big Ten.
Fame Ijeboi is the real-deal
Star running back Darius Taylor was ruled out of Saturday's game, and Marshall transfer A.J. Turner left in the first half with an injury, which opened the door for Ijeboi to have a breakout performance. Minnesota's redshirt freshman had 16 carries for 85 yards he looks like a future star at the running back position.
Koi Perich's night to forget
Perich broke out as a true freshman superstar at safety for the Gophers last season. They opted to put more on his plate this season as a wide receiver, and he has gotten off to a bit of a slower start based on his insane expectations. Saturday night's game was a night to forget for the Esko, Minn. native.
A fair catch inside the five, and a muffed punt that set up a Cal TD were two huge mistakes. Every great player has a night they want to forget, and Saturday was just that for Perich.
Drake Lindsey overcoming adversity
Lindsey's first career interception came on a fluke play in Week 1 against Buffalo, but he had his first boneheaded pick on Saturday night against Cal. He responded by leading Minnesota on a nine-play, 64-yard touchdown drive. He continues to seem unfazed by any adversity he faces early in his college career.
Minnesota didn't come out on top, but there was a lot to like about Lindsey's maturity and poise in a game that had a lot of adversity.