Analyst gives Gophers 'outside shot' to upset Iowa in Floyd of Rosedale game
The latest betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook show Minnesota as an 8.5-point underdog for Saturday's matchup at Iowa. That means a win for the Gophers would be a bigger upset than Minnesota's win last week over No. 25 Nebraska.
This week's rivalry game is one of five games that national college football analyst Josh Pate broke down on the weekly upset alerts segment of his podcast.
"Minnesota out-physicaled Nebraska last week. There's no mystery, that's how they won that game Friday night. Not, probably, going to out-physical Iowa, but they could beat them," Pate said. "P.J. Fleck, looking to attract some attention, looking to get a spotlight over on his name."
"You gotta get Darius Taylor going," Pate continued. "They could win third down here. They got an outside shot here. Give me a six [out of 10] on the upset alert concern scale. Anything happens when the [Floyd of Rosedale] is on the line."
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Earlier in the segment, Pate called the Floyd of Rosedale trophy "the greatest trophy, not in college football, but in sports." The Gophers are looking to take the trophy back to the Twin Cities for only the second time since 2014.
It's worth noting that Pate said Fleck is looking to get a spotlight over his name. With a handful of big-time head coach job openings already available, a win over Iowa and a 6-2 start to the season would make Fleck an intriguing candidate for jobs in the coaching carousel this offseason.
Pate is one of the most well-connected media members in the sport, so him sneaking that line into his commentary could be meaningful.
The easiest way to slow the Fleck rumors would be a disappointing performance in Iowa City. If the Gophers leave with a win, it would be their first time winning back-to-back games at Kinnick Stadium since 1979 and 1981.
College football teams, programs and head coaches will always be judged on their success against rivals. Fleck and the Gophers have arguably overtaken Wisconsin in the Big Ten hierarchy, but they still have a few more steps to take before catching up with Iowa. A win this Saturday would go a long way in closing that gap.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.