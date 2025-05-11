Analyst labels Gophers' QB situation among 'bleakest' in college football
The Gophers will be heading into the season with a new quarterback for the third straight year. CBS Sports writer Will Backus thinks their QB situation is among the "bleakest" in the entire sport.
Projected starter Drake Lindsey signed with Minnesota in the class of 2024. As a senior, he led Fayetteville High School to an Arkansas state championship, and he won Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year, but he still ranked outside the top 50 quarterbacks in the country according to the 247Sports Composite.
He now heads into his redshirt freshman season as the projected man to replace Max Brosmer under center. The Gophers' staff is very confident in their situation, but the national media is still skeptical. Backus ranked the 10 bleakest QB situations among power four conference teams heading into 2025, and Minnesota was ranked second-worst, trailing only Oklahoma State.
"Minnesota hit transfer portal gold with quarterback Max Brosmer, but he moved on to the NFL after one year with the Golden Gophers. Minnesota went back to the portal to add Georgia Tech transfer Zach Pyron, who subsequently left the program and transferred to South Alabama in April," he wrote. "That leaves Minnesota with one quarterback -- Lindsey -- who has attempted a pass at the collegiate level. Lindsey went 4 for 5 for 50 yards as a freshman last season and will likely start in 2025. Minnesota's staff is high on the 6-foot-5 second-year player, but his in-game ability is still a big question mark."
When there's an unproven quarterback like Lindsey, national reporters often look at recruiting rankings and experience. Lindsey attempted five passes as a true freshman, and he ranked outside the top 800 recruits in his class. He has proven himself inside the Gophers' building, but he's still far from doing so among the national media.
Backus's list fails to mention Emmett Moorehead, who Minnesota added from the transfer portal this spring, but it would be naive not to admit that they have a lot of questions to answer at the position.