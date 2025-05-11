All Gophers

Analyst labels Gophers' QB situation among 'bleakest' in college football

Minnesota has a lot of questions to answer under center heading into 2025.

Tony Liebert

Sep 14, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (3) calls a play against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The Gophers will be heading into the season with a new quarterback for the third straight year. CBS Sports writer Will Backus thinks their QB situation is among the "bleakest" in the entire sport.

Projected starter Drake Lindsey signed with Minnesota in the class of 2024. As a senior, he led Fayetteville High School to an Arkansas state championship, and he won Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year, but he still ranked outside the top 50 quarterbacks in the country according to the 247Sports Composite.

He now heads into his redshirt freshman season as the projected man to replace Max Brosmer under center. The Gophers' staff is very confident in their situation, but the national media is still skeptical. Backus ranked the 10 bleakest QB situations among power four conference teams heading into 2025, and Minnesota was ranked second-worst, trailing only Oklahoma State.

"Minnesota hit transfer portal gold with quarterback Max Brosmer, but he moved on to the NFL after one year with the Golden Gophers. Minnesota went back to the portal to add Georgia Tech transfer Zach Pyron, who subsequently left the program and transferred to South Alabama in April," he wrote. "That leaves Minnesota with one quarterback -- Lindsey -- who has attempted a pass at the collegiate level. Lindsey went 4 for 5 for 50 yards as a freshman last season and will likely start in 2025. Minnesota's staff is high on the 6-foot-5 second-year player, but his in-game ability is still a big question mark."

When there's an unproven quarterback like Lindsey, national reporters often look at recruiting rankings and experience. Lindsey attempted five passes as a true freshman, and he ranked outside the top 800 recruits in his class. He has proven himself inside the Gophers' building, but he's still far from doing so among the national media.

Backus's list fails to mention Emmett Moorehead, who Minnesota added from the transfer portal this spring, but it would be naive not to admit that they have a lot of questions to answer at the position.

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

