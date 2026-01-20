Projecting the Gophers' 2026 Defensive Depth Chart After the Transfer Portal
We're officially past the bulk of transfer portal season, which means we have a good feel for what Minnesota's 2026 roster will look like. Let's take a way too early look at a potential defensive depth chart for next season.
Defensive line
Edge defenders
- DE: Anthony Smith
- DE: Jaxon Howard
- DE: Karter Menz
- OLB: TJ Bush Jr.
- LB/OLB hybrid: Matt Kingsbury
The Gophers had three edge defenders with more than 190 pass-rushing snaps last season and two more with more than 50. Smith is a true defensive end, while Howard and Menz are more pass-rushing specialists. Kingsbury had more than 100 snaps as a standup edge rusher, while Bush also almost exclusively played that role last season. Kingsbury could slide more into an inside linebacker role, but I will be curious to see how they rotate at the edge.
Interior defensive line
- DT: Xion Chapman
- DT: Sid Kaba
- DT: Naquan Crowder
- DT: Jaylin Hicks/Riley Sunram
Minnesota had four interior defensive line players log more than 200 snaps in 2025. Jalen Logan-Redding, Deven Eastern, Rushawn Lawrence and Nate Becker are all gone, so it will be a new-look group in 2026. The trio of transfer portal additions, Chapman, Kaba and Crowder, will all play huge roles, but the fourth spot might be up for grabs. Hicks, Sunram, Theorin, Randle or even true freshman Howie Johnson could factor into some playing time.
Inside linebackers
- Mike: Maverick Baranowski
- Sam: Emmanuel Karmo
- ILB3: Matt Kingsbury
- ILB4: Joey Gerlach
Minnesota has routinely had three inside linebackers play significant snaps under P.J. Fleck, but there were four last season who logged more than 100. Baranowski is the clear green dot player on defense, but the No. 2 battle could get interesting between Karmo and Kingsbury. Gerlach is recovering from a season-ending injury, and he could also factor into the equation.
Secondary
Cornerbacks
- Outside CB1: John Nestor
- Outside CB2: Aydan West
- Starting nickel: Parker Knutson/Aidan Gousby
- Backup CB: Mike Gerald
- Backup CB: Naiim Parrish
The Gophers' secondary is where it becomes tricky to project defined roles, but it's clear that Nestor and West are the top two outside cornerbacks heading into 2026. The departure of Darius Green and Jai'Onte McMillan opens the door for the starting nickel role, and I have a feeling that could be a battle between Knutson and Gousby. Gerald and Parrish are two backup options on the outside.
Safeties
- FS: Kerry Brown
- SS: Mekhai Smith
- Backup: Aidan Gousby/Parker Knutson
- Depth: Garrison Monroe/Zachry Harden
Brown's role is defined as Minnesota's top safety, but it's very up in the air beyond that. Smith, Gousby and Knutson all have plenty of college experience, but I am buying stock in Smith. I think Gousby and Knutson might be more versatile, so they will certainly see playing time, but the role is still unknown. Monroe and Harden are two players who could also factor into the equation.
