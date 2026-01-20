Projecting the Gophers' 2026 Defensive Depth Chart After the Transfer Portal

We're officially past the bulk of transfer portal season, which means we have a good feel for what Minnesota's 2026 roster will look like. Let's take a way too early look at a potential defensive depth chart for next season.

Defensive line

Edge defenders

DE: Anthony Smith

DE: Jaxon Howard

DE: Karter Menz

OLB: TJ Bush Jr.

LB/OLB hybrid: Matt Kingsbury

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Anthony Smith (0) celebrates with Paul Bunyan’s Axe after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Gophers had three edge defenders with more than 190 pass-rushing snaps last season and two more with more than 50. Smith is a true defensive end, while Howard and Menz are more pass-rushing specialists. Kingsbury had more than 100 snaps as a standup edge rusher, while Bush also almost exclusively played that role last season. Kingsbury could slide more into an inside linebacker role, but I will be curious to see how they rotate at the edge.

Interior defensive line

DT: Xion Chapman

DT: Sid Kaba

DT: Naquan Crowder

DT: Jaylin Hicks/Riley Sunram

Minnesota had four interior defensive line players log more than 200 snaps in 2025. Jalen Logan-Redding, Deven Eastern, Rushawn Lawrence and Nate Becker are all gone, so it will be a new-look group in 2026. The trio of transfer portal additions, Chapman, Kaba and Crowder, will all play huge roles, but the fourth spot might be up for grabs. Hicks, Sunram, Theorin, Randle or even true freshman Howie Johnson could factor into some playing time.

Inside linebackers

Mike: Maverick Baranowski

Sam: Emmanuel Karmo

ILB3: Matt Kingsbury

ILB4: Joey Gerlach

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Maverick Baranowski (6) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Minnesota has routinely had three inside linebackers play significant snaps under P.J. Fleck, but there were four last season who logged more than 100. Baranowski is the clear green dot player on defense, but the No. 2 battle could get interesting between Karmo and Kingsbury. Gerlach is recovering from a season-ending injury, and he could also factor into the equation.

Secondary

Cornerbacks

Outside CB1: John Nestor

Outside CB2: Aydan West

Starting nickel: Parker Knutson/Aidan Gousby

Backup CB: Mike Gerald

Backup CB: Naiim Parrish

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back John Nestor (17) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Gophers' secondary is where it becomes tricky to project defined roles, but it's clear that Nestor and West are the top two outside cornerbacks heading into 2026. The departure of Darius Green and Jai'Onte McMillan opens the door for the starting nickel role, and I have a feeling that could be a battle between Knutson and Gousby. Gerald and Parrish are two backup options on the outside.

Safeties

FS: Kerry Brown

SS: Mekhai Smith

Backup: Aidan Gousby/Parker Knutson

Depth: Garrison Monroe/Zachry Harden

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown (14) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brown's role is defined as Minnesota's top safety, but it's very up in the air beyond that. Smith, Gousby and Knutson all have plenty of college experience, but I am buying stock in Smith. I think Gousby and Knutson might be more versatile, so they will certainly see playing time, but the role is still unknown. Monroe and Harden are two players who could also factor into the equation.

