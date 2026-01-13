Transfer portal additions give Gophers optimism about 2026 front seven

The Gophers defensive line has gone through a complete makeover this offseason.

Last year's defensive line coach, Dennis Dottin-Carter, has been replaced by former rush ends coach C.J. Robbins, and Stanford defensive coordinator Bobby April III was hired as the new rush ends coach. After retaining players like Anthony Smith, Karter Menz and Jaxon Howard, Minnesota still went out and signed four front-seven players from the transfer portal. So, what does it all mean?

The Gophers had 39 sacks in 2025, which ranked ninth in the entire country. If you look deeper, 23% percent of those came in just one week against Nebraska, with nine sacks in that game. Their defense was overall disappointing in Danny Collins's first season as defensive coordinator, and it was clear they needed to make some improvements.

Edge rusher

Smith led the team last season with 12.5 sacks, followed by Menz with 6.5 and Howard with four. The return of all three players gives them an elite pass-rushing trio, but they also added Cal transfer TJ Bush Jr., who had 5.5 sacks and 37 quarterback pressures in 2025. Their quartet of edge rushers has the potential to be among the Big Ten's best in 2026.

Interior defensive line

The Gophers had more than 1,100 snaps to replace along their interior of its defensive line, with Deven Eastern, Jalen Logan-Redding, Rushawn Lawrence and Nate Becker all moving on from the program. They went out and added Marshall transfer duo Naquan Crowder and Sid Kaba alongside Florida International transfer Xion Chapman. With young players like Jaylin Hicks, Riley Sunram and Theorin Randle getting another year of development, they all of a sudden have a lot of depth at the position.

Linebackers

Second-leading-tackler Devon Williams is set to graduate from the program, but Minnesota is set to return Maverick Baranowski, Emmanuel Karmo and Matt Kingsbury, alongside impressive linebackers coach Mariano Sori-Marin in 2026. Karmo and Kingsbury have shown plenty of promise, along with Joey Gerlach as well, so it's fair to think the Gophers' linebacker room could maybe even improve next season.

Potential in 2026

Minnesota had 12 players log at least 40 pass-rushing snaps in 2025. Smith, Menz, Howard, Bush, Crowder, Chapman, Kaba, Baranowski, Karmo and Kingsury would give them 10. That's when players like Sunram, Hicks, Randle, Gerlach or even someone like redshirt sophomore Adam Kissayi could factor into the equation.

Every great defense needs to have an elite front seven, and I think Minnesota has done everything right to get back to that level in 2026 from a personnel perspective.

