Anthony Smith and Gophers defensive line will be versatile in 2024
The Gophers defensive line and specifically edge rushers could be the most talented group they've had under P.J. Fleck. Veterans Danny Striggow, Jalen Logan-Redding and Jah Joyner all opted to return for their season season and they even added LSU transfer Jaxon Howard in the offseason. But, the x-factor could be redshirt sophomore Anthony Smith.
Hailing from Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, Smith is one of the highest-ranked high school recruits to commit to Minnesota in the Fleck era. 247Sports ranked him as the No. 220 player in the class of 2022.
Last season as a redshirt freshman he showcased his immense potential, playing 305 total snaps. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), he recorded 16 total pressures, and 2 sacks and finished the season with a 75.0 defensive grade. Listed at 6-foot-6, 285-pounds he is a natural defensive end, but with so much talent at that position, it might behoove Minnesota to utilize him at more of an inside position in 2024.
"We play him everywhere. Inside and outside.
The great thing is we have six to seven defensive linemen that you can move around to different positions, and create different packages," Fleck said. "He's had a tremendous off-season. Another guy who loves football, who's really coming into his own, and we're just moving him everywhere. And every time we move him to somewhere else, he just continues to perform at a high level. He's got a long way to go, but it's a good start."
With defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III, Minnesota likes to be versatile with their defensive linemen. Logan-Redding played 52.4% of his snaps last season from the interior, but veteran Deven Eastern is the only returning Gopher to play more than 300 snaps from the inside last season.
Looking ahead to a potential rotation in 2024, Howard could end up backing up Joyner and Striggow as more traditional ends, while Smith could have a very similar role to Logan-Redding as an inside and outside defensive line hybrid.
Ultimately, the Gophers' overflow of talent on the defensive line is a great problem to have. Dominance within the trenches typically results in dominance on the scoreboard, especially in a conference like the Big Ten. Smith's versatility has a chance to unlock another level for Minnesota's defense this season.