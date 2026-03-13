Are the Gophers Being Overlooked Again? Oddsmakers Set Low Win Total

Another year and another round of overlooking the Minnesota Golden Gophers football team.

FanDuel Sportsbook released its 2026 Big Ten over/under win totals on Friday, and only four of the 18 teams in the conference have a lower win total than Minnesota's 5.5. Here's how the Gophers stack up compared to the rest of the Big Ten.

Oregon: 10.5

Indiana: 10.5

Ohio State: 9.5

Penn State: 9.5

USC: 8.5

Michigan: 8.5

Illinois: 7.5

Washington: 7.5

Iowa: 7.5

Wisconsin: 6.5

UCLA: 6.5

Nebraska: 5.5

Minnesota: 5.5

Northwestern: 5.5

Rutgers: 4.5

Maryland: 4.5

Michigan State: 3.5

Purdue: 3.5

"Look at Minnesota’s recent history and tell me why 5.5 makes sense. P.J. Fleck has made it a habit to at least get to seven wins," an X user who goes by "GophersForever" said in reaction to the totals.

The Gophers failing to get to six wins in 2026 would be a major disappointment considering Fleck is entering his 10th season at Minnesota, and he's failed to reach six wins just twice, and not since the COVID-shortened 2020 season when the Gophers went 3-4. The only full season he's failed to lead the Gophers to at least six wins was his first season, in 2017, when they went 5-7.

Can you find six wins on their 2026 schedule?

Sept. 3: vs. Eastern Illinois

Sept. 12: vs. Mississippi State

Sept. 19: vs. Akron

Sept. 26: at Washington

Oct. 3: vs. Michigan

Oct. 10: at Purdue

Oct. 24: vs. Iowa

Oct. 31: at Indiana

Nov. 7: vs. UCLA

Nov. 14: at Penn State

Nov. 21: vs. Northwestern

Nov. 28: at Wisconsin

The only games that jump off the page as likely losses are road games against Indiana and Penn State. Michigan at home on Oct. 3 is tough, but you never know what might happen in a raucous home atmosphere against a potential national power.

Mississippi State could be a difficult opponent, but they've had three straight losing seasons and there's no reason to think they'll be head-and-shoulders above the Gophers in 2026.

The Gophers could have an elite defense led by three premier edge rushers in Anthony Smith, Karter Menz, and Jaxon Howard. They also bring back linebackers Maverick Baranowski and Emmanuel Karmo, safety Kerry Brown, and cornerbacks John Nestor and Aydan West.

On offense, they have Drake Lindsey returning for his second season as the starting quarterback, with Jalen Smith and Javon Tracy back as two solid wide receivers. They added a potential stud in wide receiver Perry Thompson in the transfer portal, while Darius Taylor is set to return for his senior season at running back.

Minnesota might not compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff next season, but they're definitely experienced enough to win eight, nine, or maybe even 10 games.

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