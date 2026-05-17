Ranking Minnesota's Defensive Position Groups From Strongest to Weakest

The Gophers' defense took a step in the wrong direction last season, going from allowing 16.9 points per game in 2024 to 22.9 in 2025 under first-year head coach Danny Collins. They had a busy offseason revamping the roster, and there's reason to think they could return to being an elite unit in 2026. Here's every defensive position group ranked from strongest to weakest.

1. Edge defenders

Minnesota's edge defender group might be the strongest position on the roster. Retaining Anthony Smith gives them a legit all-American candidate as the veteran leader of the defense. Karter Menz and Jaxon Howard are tremendous rotational pieces, but the Gophers went out and added more talent in the portal with Cal outside linebacker TJ Bush Jr. If all goes well, they could have one of the best pass rush units in the Big Ten in 2026.

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Anthony Smith (0) celebrates after the teams win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

2. Inside linebackers

The Gophers have routinely had a stud inside linebacker under P.J. Fleck with Blake Cashman, Moriano Sori-Marin, Cody Lindenberg and most recently Devon Williams. Maverick Baranowski will assume that role for one last season in 2026. He's joined by one of the most dynamic athletes on the roster, Emmanuel Karmo, and proven veteran Matt Kingsbury. Karmo has the potential to bring the Gophers' defense to another level.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Damon Bankston (1) is tackled by Minnesota Gophers linebacker Emmanuel Karmo (2) and defensive back Koi Perich (3) during the first half of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

3. Safeties

Koi Perich transferred to Oregon in the offseason, but you could make an argument that Minnesota could be better at safety in 2026. Kerry Brown has the potential to become an All-Conference player, and he now has the opportunity to shine. Aidan Gousby is back for another year, and he's joined by Lehigh transfer Mekhai Smith. Young players like Garrison Monroe and Zack Harden make it one of the deepest positions on the defense.

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown (14) celebrates during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

4. Cornerbacks

John Nestor was another huge retention for the Gophers this offseason, and he gives them a true No. 1 corner heading into 2026. The No. 2 corner spot and nickel position remain wide open. Michigan State transfer Aydan West is probably the favorite to start alongside Nestor, with Mike Gerald and Naiim Parrish as potential options as well. Corner might not have the same ceiling as other position groups on their defense.

Oct 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back John Nestor (17) celebrates against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

5. Interior defensive line

Minnesota was busy rebuilding its defensive tackle group this offseason. FIU transfer Xion Chapman was the highest-rated transfer addition of the cycle for the Gophers. Marshall transfer duo Sid Kabba and Naquan Crowder both project to have big roles as well, but that is three group of five transfers. The Gophers will need to make significant improvements along the interior this fall.