Big Questions Linger in Gophers’ Post-Spring Defensive Depth Chart

With spring football now in the rearview, it's a great time to reassess where Minnesota's depth chart could potentially stand heading into the summer. We broke down the offense on Monday, so here's where things could stand from a two-deep perspective defensively after Saturday's Maroon-Gold spring game.

Defensive line

Edge defenders

Anthony Smith

Karter Menz

TJ Bush Jr.

Jaxon Howard

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Anthony Smith (0) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Minnesota had three players who played significant snaps at the edge position last season. Smith, Menz and Howard all return after playing more than 300 snaps from either a defensive end or outside linebacker alignment. Graduating veteran Lucas Finnesy played more than 100 snaps from an edge position, while some linebackers added some pass rush snaps in blitz packages.

With the addition of Bush from Cal in the transfer portal, Minnesota has four legit options at the position. It will be interesting to see how the Gophers divvy up roles at the position. There are only so many snaps to go around, so it's hard to see any other edge defenders on the roster logging more than 100 snaps in 2026, barring injury.

Interior defensive line

Naquan Crowder

Xion Chapman

Sid Kaba

Riley Sunram/Jaylin Hicks

Minnesota had four interior players who logged more than 200 snaps last season, all of whom graduated from the program. With Chapman sidelined for spring ball, Crowder established himself as a potential leader of the group. It seems likely that all three transfers, Crowder, Chapman and Kaba, will play a big role. With Theorin Randle also still recovering from injury, returning underclassmen like Sunrman and Hicks could replace Nate Becker's 221 snaps from last season.

Inside linebackers

Mike: Maverick Baranowski

Sam: Matt Kingsbury

ILB3: Emmanuel Karmo

ILB4: Nate Cleveland/Joey Gerlach

Sep 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Maverick Baranowski (6) celebrates his sack against Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Baranowski is clearly one of the leaders for Minnesota's defense, with more than 220 total tackles in his career. Kingsbury and Karmo are firmly in a battle for the starting sam linebacker role next to him, and I might give Kingsbury the edge after the spring. Gerlach was another player who was recovering from injury this spring, which allowed Cleveland to showcase his skills, and he might've earned an opportunity to see the field more frequently as a true sophomore.

Secondary

Cornerbacks

Outside CB1: John Nestor

Outside CB2: Aydan West

Starting nickel: Parker Knutson/Aidan Gousby

Backup CB: Mike Gerald/Naiim Parrish

Oct 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back John Nestor (17) celebrates against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Nestor could be looking at an all-conference season in 2026, but there are still plenty of questions about the rest of Minnesota's secondary. I am still confident that West will start at the other outside corner position after transferring in from Michigan State, but solid springs from Gerald and Parrish will make him earn it. They might have more overall depth at the position with four legit outside options.

The nickel position was manned by Darius Green and Jai'Onte McMillan last season. Gousby showed more versatility at corner in 2025, but he was also sidelined for much of the spring. Knutson took that as an opportunity to establish himself, and I think both players will contribute in some capacity.

Safety

FS: Kerry Brown

SS: Mekhai Smith

Backup: Garrison Monroe/Zachry Harden

Hybrids: Aidan Gousby/Parker Knutson

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown (14) celebrates during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Brown is another shoo-in stud for this Gophers defense. Smith did not play in the spring game, but I still expect him to start at the other safety position in Week 1. Gousby and Knutson have the versatility to double dip at nickel and safety. Harden and Monroe are two younger players who could push for bigger roles if the opportunity presents itself.