Big Ten implements change after controversial onside kick call in Gophers-Michigan game
Minnesota was called for offsides after recovering a critical onside kick late in their comeback attempt against Michigan on Saturday. The controversial call wasn't reviewable but the league has made a swift adjustment to help ensure the right call is made on the field, though the league has stopped short of admitting that Saturday's call was wrong.
On Monday, the Big Ten received approval from the NCAA to implement a new way for onside kicks to be officiated in conference games. Essentially, an extra official will be placed on the yard line that the team is kicking the ball from to determine if any player does in fact cross the line early.
The Big Ten did not admit that Saturday's decision to rule the Gophers offsides was incorrect, but had an official been on the line of scrimmage they likely would've seen that an offsides call wasn't warranted. Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck submitted the play to the conference for review and league authorities responded saying that it was too close to call.
"We submitted the play to the Big Ten Coordinator of Officials for review," Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said in a statement, referring to Bill Carollo. "The coordinator informed us the play was too tight to flag. We credit the Big Ten Conference for recognizing the need to make this change to ensure accurate calls in the future."
Coincidentally, this decision comes about 50 weeks after the Gophers' controversial win over Iowa last season when Cooper DeJean returned a punt for a touchdown only to have it wiped out when officials ruled that he waived for a fair catch.
All Minnesota can do now is look toward another big opportunity this week at home against USC.