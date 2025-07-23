All Gophers

Big Ten Media Days: Notable updates from P.J. Fleck and Gophers players

Wednesday is Minnesota's day to talk to the media at this year's Big Ten Media Days.

Tony Liebert

Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tuesday was the opening day of 2025 Big Ten Media Days, but Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck and four players don't talk to the media until Wednesday afternoon. Let's keep track of all the news and notes from this year's event in Las Vegas.

Tuesday - Commissioner Tony Petitti, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State and Rutgers all speak to the media

  • Gophers' Koi Perich named to preseason honors list
  • Perich, Lindsey, Taylor and Smith stop at The Spere with Gophers AD Mark Coyle

  • Fleck and the Gophers players eat dinner with U of M legend Greg Eslinger

Wednesday - Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Washington and Wisconsin all speak to the media

  • 1:30 - 1:45 p.m. CT: P.J. Fleck scheduled to speak to the media
  • Podium schedule: Fleck at 4 to 4:45 p.m. CT, players at 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. CT

Thursday - Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, UCLA and USC all speak to the media

