All Gophers

Big Ten misses the mark by snubbing Daniel Jackson from all-conference teams

Jackson apparently didn't have the touchdown numbers to catch the attention of coaches and media.

Joe Nelson

Oct 26, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) celebrates his touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) celebrates his touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

While left tackle Aireontae Ersery, linebacker Cody Lindenberg and freshman safety Koi Perich were named All-Big Ten First Team selections on Tuesday, Minnesota wide receiver Daniel Jackson was snubbed.

Jackson wasn't just snubbed from the First Team; he didn't get picked as a second- or third-team selection. In fact, both the coaches and voting members of the media snubbed Jackson from all three all-conference teams.

That's just flat out absurd considering Jackson finished the regular season with 75 catches for 863 yards and four touchdowns. While his touchdown production was on the lower side, he ranked third in the Big Ten in receptions and sixth in receiving yards.

No one will question the first-team selections — Maryland's Tai Felton and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith — but Jackson certainly had a case to be one of the two receivers selected to the second and third teams, which oh by the way were identical in the voting results from the coaches and the media.

Second-team picks: Illinois' Pat Bryant and Oregon's Tez Johnson.

Third-team picks: Indiana's Elijah Sarratt and Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka.

Let's look at how Jackson compares to those four players.

Player

Receptions

Yards

TD

Daniel Jackson

75

863

4

Pat Bryant

54

984

10

Tez Johnson

67

685

9

Elijah Sarratt

49

890

8

Emeka Egbuka

60

743

9

Now let's compare how all five performed in only Big Ten games.

Player

Receptions

Yards

TD

Daniel Jackson

63

707

4

Pat Bryant

39

749

6

Tez Johnson

45

495

7

Elijah Sarratt

38

694

7

Emeka Egbuka

46

477

8

It's very clear that Jackson was snubbed because his touchdown numbers weren't as impressive as the others. But there's no doubting that Jackson carried more weight as the guy required to move the chains on a regular basis. If Jackson weren't on the field, the Gophers' passing offense would've tanked.

Last year, Jackson was voted All-Big Ten Second Team by the coaches and the media after he finished the 2023 season with 59 catches for 831 yards and eight touchdowns.

It's clear that touchdowns carry more weight in the eyes of voters and that makes college football look pretty dumb considering everyone in the NFL knows that Justin Jefferson is the best even though 15 players have more receiving touchdowns than him right now.

Daniel Jackson deserved better. At least he gets one more chance to showcase his skills for the Gophers in a yet to be announced bowl game.

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Home/Gophers Football