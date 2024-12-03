Big Ten misses the mark by snubbing Daniel Jackson from all-conference teams
While left tackle Aireontae Ersery, linebacker Cody Lindenberg and freshman safety Koi Perich were named All-Big Ten First Team selections on Tuesday, Minnesota wide receiver Daniel Jackson was snubbed.
Jackson wasn't just snubbed from the First Team; he didn't get picked as a second- or third-team selection. In fact, both the coaches and voting members of the media snubbed Jackson from all three all-conference teams.
That's just flat out absurd considering Jackson finished the regular season with 75 catches for 863 yards and four touchdowns. While his touchdown production was on the lower side, he ranked third in the Big Ten in receptions and sixth in receiving yards.
No one will question the first-team selections — Maryland's Tai Felton and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith — but Jackson certainly had a case to be one of the two receivers selected to the second and third teams, which oh by the way were identical in the voting results from the coaches and the media.
Second-team picks: Illinois' Pat Bryant and Oregon's Tez Johnson.
Third-team picks: Indiana's Elijah Sarratt and Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka.
Let's look at how Jackson compares to those four players.
Player
Receptions
Yards
TD
Daniel Jackson
75
863
4
Pat Bryant
54
984
10
Tez Johnson
67
685
9
Elijah Sarratt
49
890
8
Emeka Egbuka
60
743
9
Now let's compare how all five performed in only Big Ten games.
Player
Receptions
Yards
TD
Daniel Jackson
63
707
4
Pat Bryant
39
749
6
Tez Johnson
45
495
7
Elijah Sarratt
38
694
7
Emeka Egbuka
46
477
8
It's very clear that Jackson was snubbed because his touchdown numbers weren't as impressive as the others. But there's no doubting that Jackson carried more weight as the guy required to move the chains on a regular basis. If Jackson weren't on the field, the Gophers' passing offense would've tanked.
Last year, Jackson was voted All-Big Ten Second Team by the coaches and the media after he finished the 2023 season with 59 catches for 831 yards and eight touchdowns.
It's clear that touchdowns carry more weight in the eyes of voters and that makes college football look pretty dumb considering everyone in the NFL knows that Justin Jefferson is the best even though 15 players have more receiving touchdowns than him right now.
Daniel Jackson deserved better. At least he gets one more chance to showcase his skills for the Gophers in a yet to be announced bowl game.