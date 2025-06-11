Big Ten tiers: Is Anthony Smith a top 10 defensive lineman in the conference?
The Big Ten is a conference known for its dominance within the trenches. It will be home to some of the best defensive linemen in the sport in 2025, so let's rank the top 30 edge defenders and interior defensive linemen in the conference and find out where the Gophers' top options stack up.
Tier 1: Elite
- 1. Danni Dennis-Sutton, Penn State (ED)
- 2. Zane Durant, Penn State (DT)
- 3. Mikail Kamara, Indiana (ED)
- 4. Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon (ED)
This tier is four players who are considered game-breakers. Any of these players can take over any game from the defensive line, and they will be at the top of any opposing team's game plan. Penn State has one of the best defensive lines in the sport, and Dennis-Sutton and Durant are a big reason why.
Tier 2: Potentially Elite
- 5. Aaron Graves, Iowa (DT)
- 6. Gabe Jacas (ED)
- 7. Anthony Smith (ED)
This second tier is players who have the potential to climb to the elite group by season's end, but they still have one more step to elevate their game. Smith had a sack in five of the last seven games last season, and if he's able to build off that, he could finish the year as one of the best defensive linemen in the conference.
Tier 3: High-ceiling low(er) floor
- 8. Derrick Moore, Michigan (ED)
- 9. Bear Alexander, Oregon (DT)
- 10. Rayshaun Benny, Michigan (DT)
- 11. Teitum Tuioti, Oregon (ED)
- 12. Eddrick Houston, Ohio State (ED)
- 13. Max Llewellyn, Iowa (ED)
Michigan's Derrick Moore leads a third tier of players who could take a big step in 2025, but they also have a lower floor than the players above them on this list. Alexander is one of the most talented defensive linemen in the country, but he's now on his third school in four years.
Tier 4: High-profile transfers
- 14. Beau Atkinson, Ohio State (ED)
- 15. Keeshawn Silver, USC (DT)
- 16. Tre Williams, Michigan (DT)
- 17. James Thompson Jr., Illinois (ED)
- 18. Williams Nwaneri, Nebraska (ED)
All five players in this tier are power conference transfers who will immediately play a big role on their new teams. After beginning his career at North Carolina, Atkinson has the potential to be Ohio State's best defensive lineman this season, followed by Silver from Kentucky, Williams from Clemson, Thompson Jr. from Wisconsin and Nwaneri from Missouri, who all have the potential to do the same.
Tier 5: Great Complimentary Pieces
- 19. Keona Davis, Nebraska (ED)
- 20. TJ Guy, Michigan (ED)
- 21. Ethan Hurkett, Iowa (ED)
- 22. Jordan Walker, Rutgers (ED)
- 23. Kenyatta Jackson Jr., Ohio State (ED)
- 24. Tyrique Tucker, Indiana (DT)
Every player in this tier has shown they can contribute in the Big Ten, but you're not going to have an elite defensive line if they're your top options. They all might have the potential to grow into a higher tier, but there are questions about their ability to be true elite options.
Tier 6: Underrated
- 25. Kayden McDonald, Ohio State (DT)
- 26. Deven Eastern, Minnesota (DT)
- 27. Cameron Brandt, Michigan (ED)
- 28. Caden Curry, Ohio State (ED)
- 29. Elinneus Davis, Washington (DT)
- 30. Jaxon Howard, Minnesota (ED)
The last tier consists of players who might not be known to the casual public, but they could finish the season much higher on this list. Eastern has produced at an above-average level for multiple seasons with the Gophers, and Howard has the potential to break out this season with a bigger role.