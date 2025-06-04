Big Ten tiers: Where does Minnesota's O-Line rank heading into 2025?
The Big Ten is a conference known for producing some of the best offensive linemen in football. That looks to be the case once again heading into 2025, so let's look at where Minnesota stacks up in the tiers of best offensive line groups for this season.
Tier 1: Elite
- 1. Iowa
- 2. Penn State
- 3. Oregon
Each of these three teams has multiple future pros and potential All-Americans up front. Iowa is led by Logan Jones and Gennings Dunkers, who are arguably the best two returning offensive linemen in the conference. All three teams have the potential to take over games in the trenches.
Tier 2: Great
- 4. Wisconsin
- 5. Ohio State
- 6. Michigan
Wisconsin is known as an offensive line factory, and this might be Luke Fickell's best group since taking over. Ohio State had to replace a lot of up front, but they went out and added intriguing talent from the transfer portal. Lastly, Michigan has the talent, but there are still some questions about consistency heading into the season. All three teams are clearly a step below the top tier.
Tier 3: Solid
- 7. Nebraska
- 8. Illinois
- 9. USC
- 10. Rutgers
- 11. Northwestern
This tier includes teams that likely have one future NFL player up front, but they also have their fair share of questions at other spots. None of these groups will lose you a game, and they all have a pretty high floor, but not as high of a ceiling as the teams in front of them.
Tier 4: Wildcards
- 12. Indiana
- 13. Minnesota
- 14. Michigan State
- 15. Washington
This tier is four teams that hit the transfer portal hard up front. There have been instances where teams are able to mesh quickly with portal linemen, but also plenty of times where it never seems to all click. These groups could easily climb up this list by the end of the year, but they're far too unproven to put them any higher preseason.
Tier 5: Question marks
- 16. UCLA
- 17. Maryland
- 18. Purdue
It's relatively difficult for an unheralded offensive line to come out of nowhere and perform like one of the best groups in the conference. These three teams have far too many questions about experience and production to rank them any higher.