Broadcast crew revealed for Minnesota-California late-night showdown

Gophers fans will get a taste of old-school Pac-12 after dark in Week 3.

Tony Liebert

March 11, 2013; Las Vegas, NV, USA; ESPN tv announcer David Flemming after the game in the finals of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Minnesota's tilt this week against California will be one of four Division I college football games to kick off at 9:30 p.m. CT or later in Week 3. The Gophers will have a spotlight on ESPN, and we now know who the broadcast crew will include.

Play-by-play: Dave Flemming

Flemming has become ESPN's late-night guy for college sports, and it will be the same broadcast team as Cal's Week 1 game at Oregon State. He also nationally does basketball, baseball, and he's the voice of San Francisco Giants baseball. He has quietly become one of the most well-respected play-by-play announcers ESPN has.

Color comentator: Brock Osweiler

Osweiler retired from the NFL in 2018 after spending time with the Broncos, Texans, Browns and Dolphins. The former standout Arizona State quarterback has been in the broadcast booth since 2019, and he typically provides a unique insight.

Dec 9, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler (8) prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Sideline reporter: Stormy Buonantony

Buonantony has been with ESPN for five years. She also does work with the NFL and NHL, and she has become a rising voice in terms of sideline reporting.

ESPN no longer has a contract with the Big Ten, so it's increasingly rare for the Gophers to play a regular-season game on the network. Their last two bowl games were broadcast on ESPN, but this will be their first regular-season game on the network since 2023, when they played at North Carolina.

Published
