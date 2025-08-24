All Gophers

Broadcast team announced for Gophers-Buffalo season opener

Longtime broadcaster Tim Brando will be joined by Devin Gardner as the color commentator on FS1's broadcast.

Feb 23, 2013; Syracuse, NY, USA; CBS broadcaster Tim Brando prior to the game between the Georgetown Hoyas and the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Minnesota's season opener against Buffalo will be broadcast nationally on FS1. The broadcast team will include longtime play-by-play announcer Tim Brando, color commentator Devin Gardner and sideline reporter Josh Sims.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 p.m. CT. Other college football games across the country on Thursday include Boise State-USF at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN, Ohio-Rutgers at 5 p.m. on Big Ten Network, Nebraska-Cincinnati at 8 p.m. on ESPN and Wisconsin-Miami (OH) at 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Brando and Gardner last called a Gophers game last November when they knocked off No. 24 Illinois in Champaign. It was an odd broadcast that involved a handful of mispronunciations, but Brando is still one of the most well-respected broadcasters in college football.

Minnesota will begin the season on three different channels with its Week 2 game against Northwestern State scheduled for Big Ten Network, and the Week 3 game at California slated to be broadcast on ESPN.

