David Ortiz Brings FS1 Postgame Show to a Halt With Surprising Historical Reference
While the Blue Jays starting pitcher in Game 4 is still up in the air, Aaron Boone and the Yankees immediately knew that Cam Schlittler, the 24-year old rookie, would be on the mound Thursday. Schlittler, who made his MLB debut back in July, had a tremendous postseason debut against the Red Sox last week so he's really making a name for himself early in his career.
One person who doesn't seem thrilled about Schlittler's name is FS1's David Ortiz. During the postgame show following New York's Game 3 win over the Blue Jays, Ortiz challenged Kevin Burkhardt, Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter to say his name and then revealed a surprising historical comparison that you rarely hear on baseball programming.
"Sound like Hitler," said Ortiz before laughing. "Cam I'm going Cam. I'm going Cam. Don't want to get in trouble."
His co-hosts all had varying reactions. Burkhardt insisted he stick to "Cam," while Rodriguez cracked up with Big Papi and Jeter just looked like wanted to leave.
Either way, it's probably best that Ortiz keeps things on a first name basis for FS1's coverage of Game 4.
