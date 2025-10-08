SI

David Ortiz Brings FS1 Postgame Show to a Halt With Surprising Historical Reference

The FS1 studio crew couldn’t believe what David Ortiz had to say about Cam Schlitter’s name.
While the Blue Jays starting pitcher in Game 4 is still up in the air, Aaron Boone and the Yankees immediately knew that Cam Schlittler, the 24-year old rookie, would be on the mound Thursday. Schlittler, who made his MLB debut back in July, had a tremendous postseason debut against the Red Sox last week so he's really making a name for himself early in his career.

One person who doesn't seem thrilled about Schlittler's name is FS1's David Ortiz. During the postgame show following New York's Game 3 win over the Blue Jays, Ortiz challenged Kevin Burkhardt, Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter to say his name and then revealed a surprising historical comparison that you rarely hear on baseball programming.

"Sound like Hitler," said Ortiz before laughing. "Cam I'm going Cam. I'm going Cam. Don't want to get in trouble."

His co-hosts all had varying reactions. Burkhardt insisted he stick to "Cam," while Rodriguez cracked up with Big Papi and Jeter just looked like wanted to leave.

Either way, it's probably best that Ortiz keeps things on a first name basis for FS1's coverage of Game 4.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

