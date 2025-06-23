Skip Bayless Questions Tyrese Haliburton’s Calf Injury Minutes Before Game 7 Injury
Skip Bayless is still active on X nearly a year after his time at FS1 unceremoniously ended. In order for something he posts to go viral, it's usually something... extra. And that's exactly what happened during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals when Bayless went on X to question the legitimacy of Tyrese Haliburton's calf injury moments before he hurt his leg so bad he needed to be helped off the court and was ruled out for the rest of the game.
Bayless started by sarcastically posting that Haliburton looked "SO HURT."
Then two minutes later he paid Haliburton a backhanded compliment about his impressive start by suggesting that the Pacers had planted an "injury excuse" and the media had "swallowed it whole."
Five minutes later Haliburton went down with a lower leg injury to the exact area where he'd suffered a calf strain earlier in the series and was done for the night.
When it became clear Haliburton was hurt, Bayless responded with "hope it's not too bad."
Whatever it takes to get eyeballs.