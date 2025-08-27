Buffalo head coach starts Koi Perich's campaign for Governor of Minnesota
The Gophers will kick off their 2025 season on Thursday night against Buffalo. Led by second-year head coach Pete Lembo, the Bulls look like a serious contender in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) this season.
Minnesota's offseason has been dominated with talk about Koi Perich's sophomore campaign. He proved himself as a star safety and punt returner last season as a true freshman, but an expected offensive role has generated headlines this preseason.
"He's a homegrown guy, Minnesota guy — had a great freshman year with five interceptions. He's also an outstanding punt returner; they'll play him some on offense as well," Lembo told the media on Tuesday. "This is the type of guy that I am sure the fanbase really rallies around. He's probably going to be one of these guys who runs for Governor of Minnesota someday, and maybe have a chance to win it."
Hailing from Esko, Minnesota, Perich is already a superstar in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and Lembo seems well aware. He turned down offers from college football powerhouses like Ohio State, USC and Florida State to play for his home-state program. He doesn't turn 20 years old until September, so a political career might be a few years away, but Minnesota did have an ex-pro wrestler as its Governor not too long ago.
Perich has his eyes laser-focused on the 2025-26 college football season, which officially begins on Thursday for the Gophers against a tricky Buffalo team. Minnesota's defense has essentially been built around its star freshman, but his potential offensive role remains a mystery heading into Week 1. Will he play 10 snaps? 20? Half the game? We'll finally find out if it truly isn't a "gadget thing" like P.J. Fleck has reiterated throughout the offseason.
Thursday night's game at Huntington Bank Stadium is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. CT, and it will be broadcast nationally on FS1. Fleck will look to move to 6-3 all-time in season openers during his time with the Gophers.