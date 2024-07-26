Cody Lindenberg is the 'heartbeat' of the Gophers defense
The Gophers defense went through a big transition this offseason when Joe Rossi left to accept the defensive coordinator position at Michigan State. One key member of last year's defense they will get back is linebacker Cody Lindenberg, who missed nine games last season due to injury.
Hailing from Anoka, Minnesota, Lindenberg is entering his fifth season with the Gophers. He was one of three players representing Minnesota at Big Ten Media Days earlier this week and he has built a close relationship with head coach P.J. Fleck as he has developed in the coach's program.
"It's not just about football, it's a life program, it's a developmental program. He cares about us academically, athletically, socially and spiritually," Lindenberg said Thursday at Big Ten Media Days. "It's not win at all cost... it's not just going around, screaming and yelling, that's not what having energy towards your life is about, it's having that purpose towards something that you love and something you truly love every single day."
Fleck and the Gophers opted to replace Rossi with Rutgers linebackers coach Corey Hetherman. As the presumed starting middle linebacker and leader of the defense, much of the team turns to Lindenberg for leadership and he seems more than comfortable with the job.
"A lot of people consider change a hard thing, which it is, change is hard, but it's not a bad thing," Lindenberg said. "There's new perspectives that come with that, there's new viewpoints, new philosophies and that's something you can definitely expect from coach Hetherman."
Linebacker and defensive coordinator communication was a huge staple in Minnesota's defense under Rossi with players like Blake Cashman and Mariano Sori-Marin, and Lindenberg is doing the same with Hetherman.
"Maybe a person like myself, a fifth-year guy who maybe some people on the external think that I may have all of the answers, I don't, I don't know everything," Lindenberg said. "[Hetherman] is open enough and honest to where, 'Hey, you guys can ask me any question and I am going to give you a straight up answer,' so I feel comfortable and everyone else feels comfortable."
Last season the Gophers were forced to lean on players like Devon Williams and Maverick Baranowski at the linebacker position, who had little to no experience. Fleck realizes how important it is to have Lindenberg healthy for 2024.
"He's the heartbeat of our defense. He's everything to our defense. He's the voice. He's the reason. He gets everybody aligned. We're really excited to have a healthy Cody Lindenberg in 2024," Fleck said.
Lindenberg's 115 career tackles are the most on the Gophers by a relatively wide margin. He has yet to have a season where he starts all 12 games, but if Minnesota wants to reach its full defensive potential they need him to perform at a high level all season.