Daniel Jackson predicts Darius Taylor, Koi Perich will be future NFL Combine stars
A program-record six Gophers players were invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine. When wide receiver Daniel Jackson was asked who he thinks could be next, he quickly named Darius Taylor without hesitation.
Taylor is coming off a sophomore campaign in which he totaled nearly 1,400 yards from scrimmage. He finished with 986 rushing yards, 350 receiving yards, and 12 total touchdowns. He looked NFL-ready, but he will have one more season of college before being eligible for the NFL Draft.
"A year from now, Darius Taylor. That's an easy off-the-top answer. He'll be here next year. Seeing him and what he’s been able to do in his freshman and sophomore seasons, it’s truly insane. He’s going to be a Gophers legend for sure," Jackson said. "His ability to stay off the ground, his crazy contact balance, lower body strength, and his ability to run through tackles and really finish the play in the end zone."
Jackson was also asked which freshman on the Gophers will be invited to the NFL Combine three years from now, and he gave another "easy" answer: star defensive back Koi Perich.
"Seeing how he kind of followed in the footsteps — he’d also be out there catching jugs with me after practice — and seeing how he developed that mindset, he got that pretty early. I’d say that’s lovely for him," Jackson responded.
Anyone who watched the Gophers last season quickly saw how special a talent Perich already is. He had 46 total tackles and five interceptions as a true freshman. As a sophomore in 2025, he could already be among the best players in the country, regardless of grade.
It wasn’t too long ago when Minnesota went without a single NFL Draft pick from 2011-2013, but they’re now producing high-level NFL talent seemingly every year. Taylor and Perich are just two potential stars on a roster loaded with young talent heading into 2025.
