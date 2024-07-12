Darius Taylor says leaving the Gophers 'never really crossed my mind'
As the Gophers wrap up summer workouts, some players were able to speak to the media on Thursday at their annual media day event and star running back Darius Taylor II seems thrilled to be back in maroon and gold for another season.
Taylor wowed as a true freshman last season with 138 carries for 799 yards and give touchdowns in only six games. He battled injuries in the second half of the regular season but came back for the Quicklane Bowl and totaled a career-high 35 carries for 208 yards and a touchdown.
"I learned that everybody does their job, so you really have to make plays happen, because everybody is going to be in the right fits, everybody is going to be in the right spots," Taylor said of his freshman learning curve. "The biggest thing is that you have to also do your job and that's for me to make people miss and break tackles."
In the modern world of college athletics, there were a lot of rumors about Taylor looking to go elsewhere in the transfer portal after the Gophers finished 6-7 and only got to a bowl game because of the team's combined grade-point average. Despite all of the noise, he stayed true to Minnesota.
"There really wasn't really a decision to make in all reality, I knew I wanted to come back, I love it here, it's a great opportunity," Taylor said. "Obviously we run the ball, so there was really no question in my mind to leave here because they put me in the best position to be great, and then I just love the guys, so it just never really crossed my mind."
Despite his decision to return, the Gophers transformed the running back room around their sophomore star. In the offseason, they added Ohio transfer Sieh Bangura, Oklahoma transfer Marcus Major and Michigan State transfer Jaren Mangham along with incoming freshmen Ohifame Ijeboi and Jaydon Wright. Taylor and veteran Bryce Williams are the only two returning scholarship players at the position.
The Michigan native averaged 27.4 carries per game in his five starts last season, but now with so many options around him and new quarterback Max Brosmer in the fold, there are questions about whether they will adopt the same bell-cow, run-first offensive strategy.
"I think we are looking to do a committee backfield, we got great guys all around," Taylor said. "Obviously you guys see we brought in so much talent into the room, so I don't think it will be a one-man show or anything, I think it will be a committee."
In his five starts, Taylor averaged 159.2 yards per game. Missouri's Cody Schraeder led the country among qualified running backs last season at 125.2 rushing yards per game.
"It will be the same as last year in my opinion. It's time to go once the season gets rolling. DT is gonna be DT," he said, referring to himself in the third person.
Minnesota's star running back will have a chance to showcase his skills in an intriguing Week 1 matchup against North Carolina and one of the best running backs in the country in Omarion Hampton. The Gophers and Tar Heels kick off the season Aug. 29 at Huntington Bank Stadium in MInneapolis.