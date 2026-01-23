Did Gophers Football Get Better This Offseason? A Full Grade Breakdown

We're still roughly seven months away from the Gophers' first opening the regular season against Eastern Illinois, but we've passed the busy part of the offseason. With no spring transfer portal window this year, we have a good read on what Minnesota's 2026 roster will look like. Have they gotten better?

Incoming 2026 high school recruiting class

The Gophers' incoming 2026 high school recruiting class is currently ranked 29th-best in the country, according to 247Sports. At the time of early National Signing Day in December, it got as high as the top 25. Led by Minnesota Mr. Football Roman Voss, and plenty of talented four-star recruits such as Howie Johnson, Ryan Estrada and Aaden Aytch, it's objectively one of the best classes in program history.

Grade: A

Player retention

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Gophers defensive lineman Anthony Smith celebrates with the trophy after defeating the New Mexico Lobos in overtime of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Retaining your top players has arguably become the most important aspect in modern college football roster construction. Minnesota notably lost do-it-all defensive back Koi Perich to the transfer portal, but defensive end Athony Smith and running back Darius Taylor are coming back for 2026. Most importantly, the Gophers retained quarterback Drake Lindsey after an encouraging redshirt freshman season.

Grade: B+

Transfer portal

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Perry Thompson (3) catches a pass during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Gophers had serious needs to fill in the transfer portal this season at wide receiver and interior defensive line. They added three players at each position. 247Sports ranks their incoming class as the 32nd best in the country. There's plenty of reason to think they'll have a better defense in 2026, but I still have plenty of questions about their wide receiver room.

Grade: B

Coaching staff changes

Minnesota will have the same offensive and defensive coordinators in 2026, but there was plenty of movement around that. Longtime wide receivers coach Matt Simon was replaced by Isaac Fruechte. Legendary Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim was hired as the team's RB coach to replace Jayden Everett, who left for Wisconsin. Rush ends coach C.J. Robbins was promoted to defensive line coach, and Stanford defensive coordinator Bobby April III was hired as the new rush ends coach. Daniel Da Prato was also brought in as the team's new special teams coordinator.

The Gophers essentially did all they could to improve their coaching staff except for making a chance at OC or DC. Both of those moves seemed unlikely this offseason, so it's fair to say they significantly improved their coaching staff given the situation.

Grade: B+

Final grade

The Gophers had a busy offseason. There were plenty of moves to like, but also some to question. Overall, it's hard not to think P.J. Fleck improved Minnesota's outlook for 2026. There's still plenty of room to grow, but there's plenty to like.

Grade: B+

Gophers news, rumors and analysis