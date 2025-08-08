Do the Gophers have one of the best tight ends in the nation?
After being named to the John Mackey Award Preseason watch list on Friday, one can't help but wonder how good Jameson Geers is compared to the best tight ends in the country.
Last season at Minnesota, Geers led Gophers tight ends with 28 receptions for 290 yards and four touchdowns. Not exactly jaw-dropping numbers, but there is potential for him to pop if he develops chemistry with redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Lindsey this season.
Geers was only targeted 40 times last season, so he'll need Lindsey to look his way more often if he's going to have any shot of being a Mackey Award semifinalist. He's also going to have to improve as a run blocker after ranking 152nd nationally last season with a 54.8 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.
For context, fellow 2024 Gopher Nick Kallerup, now competing for a roster spot with the Seattle Seahawks, was third in the nation among tight ends with an 81.1 run blocking grade.
As one of 46 tight ends on the Mackey Award watch list, there's no shortage of competition for Geers. The real test will come in the weeks ahead before the watch list is narrowed to a list of eight semifinalists on Oct. 30.
Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers is widely considered the top tight end in college football, but Geers has plenty of competition in his own conference to weed out in the competition for the Mackey Award.
Big Ten tight ends on the watch list also include Max Klare (Ohio State), Marlin Klein (Michigan), Tanner Arkin (Illinois), Decker DeGraaf (Washington), Khalil Dinkins (Penn State), Dorian Fleming (Maryland), Kenny Fletcher (Rutgers), Lake McCree (USC), Zach Ortwerth (Iowa), Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon), and Jack Veiling (Michigan State).
