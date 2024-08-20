Don Lucia, Eric Decker, Amanda Kessel headline 2024 Hall of Fame class
The University of Minnesota announced plans on Monday to induct eight new members to its M Club Hall of Fame. Highlighted by two-sport star Eric Decker, legendary men's hockey coach Don Lucia, and one of the greatest women's hockey players of all time, Amanda Kessel.
The group will officially be inducted on Sep. 6. Decker, Lucia and Kessel will be joined by former Athletics Director Joel Maturi, men's tennis player Harsh Mankad, gymnastics star Laurie Kaiser Sund, volleyball player Tori Dixon, and Nicole Chimko-Fahey from track & field.
Lucia is one of the greatest coaches in the history of men's college hockey, leading the Gophers from 1999-2018. He won national championships in 2002 and 2003 and coached in five Frozen Fours. He is the program's all-time winningest coach with a record of 457-248-73.
Decker is one of the greatest wide receivers in the history of the football program. He finished with 227 catches for 3,119 yards and 24 touchdowns in his college career before going on to have a long NFL career. He was also a two-time letterwinner on the baseball team.
Kessel is one of the greatest women's hockey players of all time. She won three national championships with the Gophers and three Olympic medals with Team USA. She won the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2013, which is given to the top female college hockey player in the country.
Maturi was the school's athletic director for 10 years from 2001-12; Mankad was the Big Ten Men's Tennis Player of the Year in 2002; Kaiser Sund was the first three-time All-Big Ten selection in school history for women's gymnastics; Dixon was a two-time All-American on the volleyball team; and Chimko-Fahey was two-time All-American in javelin and discus.
The school's release also stated that former women's basketball star Rachel Banham and volleyball player Sarah Wilhite Parsons were voted in, but they're not able to attend the event on Sept. 6 so they will be inducted at a future date.