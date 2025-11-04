Drake Lindsey has led Gophers football on three season-altering drives
Gophers football has been in three one-score games this season, and they've come out on top in all three, despite holding a fourth-quarter deficit in each game. Redshirt freshman QB Drake Lindsey has led three offensive drives that have completely altered the outlook of Minnesota's season.
Rutgers
Minnesota quickly fell behind 14-0 against Rutgers at home in Week 5. The Gophers fought all the way back to go up 24-21, but Rutgers regained a 28-24 lead in the fourth quarter. After exchanging punts, Minnesota had the ball with 6:24 left on the clock and a three-point deficit.
In his very first Big Ten game, Lindsey proceeded to lead the offense on a seven-play, 72-yard touchdown drive, which gave Minnesota a 31-28 lead. He was 6 of 7 on the drive for 72 yards and one touchdown. The Gophers forced a Rutgers field goal attempt on the next drive, which they missed, and the final score was 31-28. Minnesota escaped with its first Big Ten win of the season, despite being out-gained 387 to 359 in total yards.
Purdue
Minnesota's next home game against Purdue was a similar story. After falling in a 10-0 hole, the Gophers climbed back into the game. The Boilermakers missed a 47-yard field goal attempt with 14:18 left on the clock, which handed the ball back to Lindsey with a 20-13 deficit on the scoreboard.
The Gophers' offense responded with a 14-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to even the game at 20. Lindsey completed 5 of 10 passes for 44 yards and a game-tying touchdown. He also added a three-yard scramble to extend the drive on a fourth-down conversion. Koi Perich sealed the game with a pick-six on Purdue's next offensive play, but the offensive drive was step one in the equation.
Minnesota escaped with its second win of the season, 27-20, despite being severely out-gained 456 to 262 in total yards.
Michigan State
The Gophers struck first against Michigan State, but the Spartans dominated much of the second half. Lindsey came up huge two separate times in Minnesota's sixth win of the season. The first game at the end of regulation, when a Spartans' touchdown gave them a 17-10 lead with 1:52 to go.
Lindsey had his toughest task of the season for a game-tying or game-winning drive, and he delivered. It took Minnesota nine plays and 65 yards to tie things at 17 and force overtime. Lindsey was 6 of 7 on the drive for 54 yards, with a two-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game.
After the Gophers forced Michigan State to settle for a field goal on its first offensive drive, Lindsey went only 1 of 2 for six yards. A pass interference call set up a first & goal, and another three-yard rushing touchdown gave Minnesota the win. The Gophers escaped with a win against the Spartans, despite being out-gained 467 to 301 in total yards.
Final thoughts
The Gophers were 3-4 in one-score games last season, and they're 3-0 in one-score games this season. Lindsey has had the opportunity to lead the offense on a game-winning or game-tying drive in the fourth quarter on three different occasions, and he has delivered every time.
One-score games are often the difference in a season, and Minnesota has found itself on the right end of those moments, which is a big reason why they are 6-3 heading into their second and final bye week of the year.