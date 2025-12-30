Grading Drake Lindsey's first season as Minnesota's QB1

This time last year, there were plenty of questions surrounding Minnesota's QB position. Max Brosmer was set to graduate, and Georgia Tech transfer Zach Pyron was set to compete with redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey for the starting role. Fast-forward 12 months, and Minnesota's QB outlook is the healthiest it has been since the 2020 Outback Bowl.

In 13 starts, Lindsey finished his first season as Minnesota's starting quarterback, completing 63.2% of his passes for 2,382 yards, 22 total touchdowns, six interceptions and an 8-5 record. Let's break down his redshirt freshman campaign.

Minnesota Goloden Gophers Drake Lindsey speaks to members of the press during a Rate Bowl media day at JW Marriott Camelback Inn in Scottsdale on Dec. 24, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The good

Lindsey's numbers are solid and should be viewed far past the baseline for a solid first season as a starting college quarterback. What impressed me most was his late-game drives. He was at his best when Minnesota needed him most.

It culminated in the Rate Bowl with a game-winning touchdown pass to Jalen Smith in overtime, but he also had a game-winning touchdown run to beat Michigan State in overtime. He also put together late fourth-quarter drives to beat Rutgers and Purdue. The clutch gene is something that cannot be taught, and it's fair to believe that Lindsey has it.

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) celebrates his teams overtime win against the Michigan State Spartans at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The bad

Much like the entire Gophers roster, Lindsey struggled in road games in 2025. He completed 60.1% of his passes for 162 yards per game, and he had only six touchdowns compared to four interceptions in five games. Eight of his 21 sacks also came on the road. The Iowa game is obviously one that the Gophers building wants to forget. Outside of an impressive showing against Northwestern at Wrigley Field with 264 yards and four touchdowns, Lindsey was a different player at home compared to the road.

Overall grade

If we're grading on a normal academic scale, I would land somewhere in the B+ range for Lindsey's redshirt freshman season. He personally exceeded my expectations, and he overcame a lot of adversity to lead Minnesota to an 8-5 record. It was far from one of the Gophers' best wide receiver rooms, and he still had three games with at least 250 passing yards.

If the Gophers are able to build around Smith in the wide receiver room this offseason, there's plenty of reason to be bullish on Lindsey's chances of taking another step in his development next season with the same offensive playcaller, Greg Harbaugh Jr.

