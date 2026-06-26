Every Gophers Player's Rating in the New EA Sports College Football 27

EA Sports continues to roll out ratings for its annual college football video game. On Friday, we got ratings for every single player in this year's game, which releases next month. Let's break down how every player on the Gophers will be rated at the time of release.

The Gophers' highest-rated players on EA Sports College Football 27 when the game officially releases next month.



Any surprises? pic.twitter.com/0H9lwGlmGk — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) June 26, 2026

Quarterbacks

Drake Lindsey: 81

Max Shikenjanski: 68

Michael Merdinger: 68

Lindsey might be a few points too low, but he has only one year of production. Gophers fans are going to feel like he's disrespected, but he needs to prove himself for one more season before getting respect from the national media.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Running backs

Darius Taylor: 87

A.J. Turner: 79

Grant Washington: 79

Xavier Ford: 78

Many players are not in the game, and that's clear at the running back position. Taylor is a respectable 87 overall, but Turner probably won't start the season as RB2. Washington and Ford got surprisingly solid ratings as second-year players. Elon transfer TJ Thomas Jr. is one of the Gophers' top players not in the game.

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) celebrates his touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Wide receivers

Javon Tracy: 86

Jalen Smith: 79

Zion Steptoe: 77

Perry Thompson: 76

Donielle 'Nuke' Hayes: 72

Noah Jenninngs: 70

The wide receiver ratings appear to be a little off. Tracy received a respectable 86 overall, but Smith is probably much closer than seven points away from him on the depth chart. Jennings has the best chance of earning the No. 3 role, and he's sixth on EA's depth chart.

Minnesota wide receiver Javon Tracy, left, outruns Oregon defensive back Ify Obidegwu on his way to a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tight ends

Kaden Helms: 74

Julian Johnson: 69

Pierce Walsh: 69

Jacob Simpson: 66

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers tight end Pierce Walsh (19) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There shouldn't be many complaints at tight end. The Gophers have a lot of questions, but Helms is the most proven option, and much of their returning talent appears to be on similar skill levels.

Left tackles

Nathan Roy: 78

Aaron Thomas: 70

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Nathan Roy (50) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

You could argue that Roy deserves a higher rating after an impressive redshirt freshman season, but he will have to prove himself again in 2026 before he breaks the 80 mark.

Left guard

Greg Johnson: 92

Centers

Ashton Beers: 86

Brett Carroll: 74

Right guards

Jaden Ball: 73

Tony Nelson: 72

Nelson finished last season as the starter for Minnesota at right guard, while Ball only played in two games. It's odd to see Ball rated higher, but you could also say it's just nitpicking that that point.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Tony Nelson (59) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Right tackles

Bennett Warren: 72

Lucas Tielsch: 68

Defensive ends

Anthony Smith: 92

TJ Bush Jr.: 87

Jaxon Howard: 78

Adam Kissayi: 72

Karter Menz: 72

Jay'Quan Stubbs: 70

The top-end talent of Minnesota's edge group is shown by Smith and Bush's rating, but Menz's rating might be the worst on the entire roster. He had 6.5 sacks in the Big Ten last season, and he's a 72 overall. There are a few misses by EA, but that might be the worst.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Gophers defensive lineman Anthony Smith celebrates with the trophy after defeating the New Mexico Lobos in overtime of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defensive tackles

Riley Sunram: 74

Naquan Crowder: 72

Xion Chapman: 68

Sid Kaba: 67

The question marks Minnesota has alongside the interior is emphasized by their ratings. Their incoming transfer trio didn't get much respect, but they're all coming from a lower level in the Sun Belt and Conference USA.

Linebackers

Maverick Baranowski: 88

Matt Kingsbury: 73

Emmanuel Karmo: 71

Joey Gerlach: 71

Andrew Marshall: 70

Mason Carrier: 68

Ethan Stendel: 68

Nathan Cleveland: 64

Cornerbacks

John Nestor: 87

Rhyland Kelly: 74

Aydan West: 73

Naiim Parrish: 72

Mike Gerald: 71

The order of Minnesota's cornerbacks is also a little bit off. Nestor received plenty of respect, but West did not, as he transferred in from Michigan State. Kelly, Parrish and Gerald will all compete for a role at outside cornerback this fall.

Safeties

Kerry Brown: 87

Aidan Gousby: 81

Garrison Monroe: 71

Mekhai Smith: 71

Zack Harden: 71

Special teams

Tom Weston (P): 77

Alan Soukup (LS): 64