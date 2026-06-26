Every Gophers Player's Rating in the New EA Sports College Football 27
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EA Sports continues to roll out ratings for its annual college football video game. On Friday, we got ratings for every single player in this year's game, which releases next month. Let's break down how every player on the Gophers will be rated at the time of release.
Quarterbacks
- Drake Lindsey: 81
- Max Shikenjanski: 68
- Michael Merdinger: 68
Lindsey might be a few points too low, but he has only one year of production. Gophers fans are going to feel like he's disrespected, but he needs to prove himself for one more season before getting respect from the national media.
Running backs
- Darius Taylor: 87
- A.J. Turner: 79
- Grant Washington: 79
- Xavier Ford: 78
Many players are not in the game, and that's clear at the running back position. Taylor is a respectable 87 overall, but Turner probably won't start the season as RB2. Washington and Ford got surprisingly solid ratings as second-year players. Elon transfer TJ Thomas Jr. is one of the Gophers' top players not in the game.
Wide receivers
- Javon Tracy: 86
- Jalen Smith: 79
- Zion Steptoe: 77
- Perry Thompson: 76
- Donielle 'Nuke' Hayes: 72
- Noah Jenninngs: 70
The wide receiver ratings appear to be a little off. Tracy received a respectable 86 overall, but Smith is probably much closer than seven points away from him on the depth chart. Jennings has the best chance of earning the No. 3 role, and he's sixth on EA's depth chart.
Tight ends
- Kaden Helms: 74
- Julian Johnson: 69
- Pierce Walsh: 69
- Jacob Simpson: 66
There shouldn't be many complaints at tight end. The Gophers have a lot of questions, but Helms is the most proven option, and much of their returning talent appears to be on similar skill levels.
Left tackles
- Nathan Roy: 78
- Aaron Thomas: 70
You could argue that Roy deserves a higher rating after an impressive redshirt freshman season, but he will have to prove himself again in 2026 before he breaks the 80 mark.
Left guard
- Greg Johnson: 92
Centers
- Ashton Beers: 86
- Brett Carroll: 74
Right guards
- Jaden Ball: 73
- Tony Nelson: 72
Nelson finished last season as the starter for Minnesota at right guard, while Ball only played in two games. It's odd to see Ball rated higher, but you could also say it's just nitpicking that that point.
Right tackles
- Bennett Warren: 72
- Lucas Tielsch: 68
Defensive ends
- Anthony Smith: 92
- TJ Bush Jr.: 87
- Jaxon Howard: 78
- Adam Kissayi: 72
- Karter Menz: 72
- Jay'Quan Stubbs: 70
The top-end talent of Minnesota's edge group is shown by Smith and Bush's rating, but Menz's rating might be the worst on the entire roster. He had 6.5 sacks in the Big Ten last season, and he's a 72 overall. There are a few misses by EA, but that might be the worst.
Defensive tackles
- Riley Sunram: 74
- Naquan Crowder: 72
- Xion Chapman: 68
- Sid Kaba: 67
The question marks Minnesota has alongside the interior is emphasized by their ratings. Their incoming transfer trio didn't get much respect, but they're all coming from a lower level in the Sun Belt and Conference USA.
Linebackers
- Maverick Baranowski: 88
- Matt Kingsbury: 73
- Emmanuel Karmo: 71
- Joey Gerlach: 71
- Andrew Marshall: 70
- Mason Carrier: 68
- Ethan Stendel: 68
- Nathan Cleveland: 64
Cornerbacks
- John Nestor: 87
- Rhyland Kelly: 74
- Aydan West: 73
- Naiim Parrish: 72
- Mike Gerald: 71
The order of Minnesota's cornerbacks is also a little bit off. Nestor received plenty of respect, but West did not, as he transferred in from Michigan State. Kelly, Parrish and Gerald will all compete for a role at outside cornerback this fall.
Safeties
- Kerry Brown: 87
- Aidan Gousby: 81
- Garrison Monroe: 71
- Mekhai Smith: 71
- Zack Harden: 71
Special teams
- Tom Weston (P): 77
- Alan Soukup (LS): 64
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert