What Are Best-Case, Worst-Case and Most-Likely Scenarios for Gophers Football?

The Gophers have finished with eight or nine wins in four of the last five seasons. P.J. Fleck has objectively raised the floor of the program, but what are the best-case, worst-case and most-likely scenarios heading into the 2026 season? Let's break it down.

Best case: 9-3

When Minnesota went 10-2 in the 2019 regular season, absolutely nobody saw it coming. They could theoretically have a similar run this fall, but 9-3 feels like the most realistic best-case scenario. They will likely be significant betting-underdogs at Washington, at Indiana and at Penn State, so this scenario would likely include an unbeaten record at home, which would need to feature wins over Michigan and Iowa.

Nov 13, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P. J. Fleck (left) and Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (right) shake hands before the game at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Gophers avoid Ohio State and Oregon on this year's schedule, and it feels like the ideal time to catch Penn State and Michigan, since both blue-blood programs have first-year head coaches. They would need a lot to go in their favor to get nine wins, and it would be hard for me to find a scenario where they can get to 10.

Worst case: 6-6

The Gophers went a perfect 7-0 at Huntington Bank Stadium. It's not easy to come into Minneapolis and leave with a win. That's what makes it hard for me to see a scenario where they fall below six wins, barring a series of bad injury luck. They will be heavily favored to beat Eastern Illinois and Akron. Big Ten games against UCLA and Northwestern at home, alongside a road game at Purdue, are favorable matchups for many reasons as well. If they win those five games, they would just need to go 1-6 in the rest of their schedule to make a bowl game.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With a returning QB like Drake Lindsey, a talented running back like Darius Taylor and a much-improved defense on paper, I simply don't see a scenario where they completely bottom out and miss a bowl game this season.

Most likely: 7-5

As fun as it is to talk yourself into a breakout year for the Gophers, a 7-5 regular season is the most likely scenario for this year's team. They would have to break some long-time trends in order to do much better. They've won the Little Brown Jug four times since 1967, they've won Floyd of Rosedale twice since 2011, and they haven't beaten Penn State on the road since 2003. If you throw in a road game against the defending national champions, that's four losses right there. Their first road game of the season is at Washington, and the Huskies are 29-4 at home since 2022. Winning any of those five games would be a significant win for Minnesota.

Nov 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Amin Vanover (15) celebrates with the Governor's Victory Bell after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Gophers certainly have the firepower to be competitive in any of those five matchups, but they will not be favored to win any of those five games. If they pull off even one upset, winning the other seven games on their schedule is not a given either. Mississippi State, Purdue, UCLA, Northwestern and Wisconsin all present their fair share of challenges. Ultimately, another 7-5 season feels like the most-likely outcome for this team in 2026.