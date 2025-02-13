Ex-Gophers QB compares Max Brosmer's skillset to Jimmy Garoppolo
Former Minnesota quarterback Clint Brewster compared Max Brosmer's skill set to former Patriots and 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo on a social media post earlier this week.
Brosmer was one of six Gophers players to officially receive an invite to this year's NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday, and his name continues to be brought up as a popular 'Day 3 flier' at the quarterback position.
"Jimmy Garappolo to a tee," Brewster said in an X post earlier this week. "Rhythm and timing centric passer. Thrives w/ intermediate accuracy. Average physical traits."
If Brewster's name sounds familiar, that makes sense. He is the son of former Gophers head coach Tim Brewster, and Clint played for Minnesota from 2007-2009. He never appeared in a game for the Gophers, but he remains the highest-ranked high school quarterback recruit to ever sign with Minnesota in the internet era, according to 247Sports.
Brewster transferred to Tennessee Tech before finishing out his football career, and he's now an analyst and prospect evaluator for 247Sports.
His comparison of Brosmer to Garappolo does make a lot of sense. Both players are currently listed at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds and they have eerily similar playing styles. They won't blow you away with their athleticism, but they can catch you off guard from time to time.
Much like Brosmer, Garoppolo was a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) star at Eastern Illinois. If the transfer portal was more popular in the early 2010s, he could've had a very similar college career.
Garoppolo was a second-round pick in 2014, going 62nd overall to the Patriots. Brosmer likely will not hear his name called nearly that early, but it's an interesting comparison.
