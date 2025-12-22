Lions vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 17
Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions have their backs against the wall heading into Week 17 of the 2025 season, as they need to win out – and get some help – make the playoffs.
The Lions are facing the Minnesota Vikings on a short week, and J.J. McCarthy (hand) could end up missing this game for Minnesota. The former first-round pick left the team’s Week 16 win over the New York Giants and did not return.
Oddsmakers have set the Lions as favorites in this game, but they have been extremely inconsistent and have now lost back-to-back games to fall to 8-7 in the 2025 campaign.
While the Vikings don’t need to win this game (they are eliminated from playoff contention), they could play spoiler to a division rival on Christmas Day.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a key player to watch and my prediction for this NFC North matchup.
Lions vs. Vikings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lions -5.5 (-110)
- Vikings +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lions: -245
- Vikings: +200
Total
- 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lions vs. Vikings How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 25
- Time: 4:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Netflix
- Lions record: 8-6*
- Vikings record: 7-8
Lions vs. Vikings Betting Trends
- The Lions are 7-8 against the spread this season.
- The Vikings are 1-0 against the Lions so far this season.
- The Vikings are 7-8 against the spread this season.
- The Vikings are 2-4 against the spread at home this season.
- The Lions are 3-4 against the spread on the road this season.
- The OVER is 10-5 in the Lions’ games this season.
- The OVER is 8-7 in the Vikings’ 15 games this season.
Lions vs. Vikings Injury Reports
Lions Injury Report
- Graham Glasgow – questionable
- Marcus Davenport – questionable
Vikings Injury Report
- Ryan Kelly – questionable
- J.J. McCarthy – questionable
- Jordan Mason – questionable
Lions vs. Vikings Key Player to Watch
Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back, Lions
If the Lions want to win this game, they need to get running back Jahmyr Gibbs going again after he had the worst showing of his season in Week 16 against the Steelers.
Gibbs finished with just two rushing yards on seven carries, and he’s run for a combined 40 yards in his last two games. Prior to that, Gibbs had scored three touchdowns in Week 14, Week 12 and Week 10.
He’s been a home-run threat for the Lions all season, but Gibbs having a bad game turns Detroit into a very one-dimensional offense. That was obvious in the loss to Pittsburgh, as a ton fell on Goff and the passing game.
Can the Lions get Gibbs going on the ground in this matchup? He had just 25 rushing yards on nine carries in the loss to Minnesota earlier this season.
Lions vs. Vikings Prediction and Pick
The quarterback room is going to be key for the Vikings this week, as a start from Max Brosmer would likely move this line in favor of the Lions.
Still, I like getting the points on a short week with a Vikings team that already beat the Lions in Detroit.
The Lions have struggled against the spread all season long, and while this is a must-win matchup, the Vikings are a top-10 defense in EPA/Play. So, even if the Minnesota offense isn’t rolling, I think it can keep the Lions in check enough in this matchup.
Brosmer completed 77.8 percent of his passes (albeit against the New York Giants) in Week 16, and he could potentially manage the Vikings to a cover in this game.
Detroit has struggled on the road (3-4 against the spread), and it has a ton of injuries on the defensive side of the ball. In a short week, I love getting the points on Christmas.
Pick: Vikings +5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.