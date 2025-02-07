Ex-Gophers running back Ky Thomas will play Division II football in 2025
Former Gophers running back Ky Thomas will be playing on his fourth team in five seasons in 2025. After spending the last two years at Kent State, Thomas has transferred to Division II Washburn University for his final season of college football.
Thomas broke onto the college football scene in 2021 as a redshirt freshman with the Gophers. He had 166 carries for 824 yards and six touchdowns. Legendary running back Mohamed Ibrahim decided to return for his final season, which prompted Thomas and fellow star freshman running back Bucky Irving to hit the transfer portal.
Hailing from Topeka, Kansas, Thomas transferred closer to home to play for Kansas. His first season did not go as planned in 2022 with 53 carries for 162 yards and two touchdowns. He then decided to transfer again and play for former Minnesota running backs coach Kenni Burns at Kent State.
After sitting out the 2023 season, Thomas returned in 2024. He compiled 135 carries for 549 yards and one touchdown. He will now play college football in his hometown of Topeka at Division II Washburn University next season.
Thomas was apart of the first big wave of players to enter the transfer portal in 2021 when it still seemed like a pretty new concept. Minnesota has seen its fair share of running back talent come through the program in recent years, but it's a fun 'what if' to dream of if Thomas never left the Twin Cities.