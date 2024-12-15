First team All-MAC WR transfer Javon Tracy commits to Gophers
First team All-MAC wide receiver Javon Tracy has committed to the Gophers, he announced on Sunday. This is a big one for Minnesota, as they land a player who had 818 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns for Miami (OH) in 2024. Tracy has two years of eligibility remaining.
Listed at 6 feet tall and 206 pounds, Tracy has a well-rounded skill set. He had at least 75 receiving yards in six games last season, including two 100-yard outings. He averaged 14.4 yards per receptions and also threw a 30-yard touchdown pass.
The Gophers needed to add a player like Tracy in the transfer portal, so this is a huge pickup. Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer, who were Minnesota's top two receivers this season, are both out of eligibility. Tracy could emerge as one of the top options in a WR room that will also include Le'Meke Brockington (16 catches, 227 yards in 2024) and Cristian Driver, among others.
P.J. Fleck and Minnesota could use another receiver or two in the portal, as well. Nebraska transfer and former top-100 recruit Malachi Coleman, who was on campus this weekend, is a name to watch.
It's been quite the Sunday for Fleck in the portal. Tracy is already the sixth transfer to commit to the Gophers today.
Other transfer portal commitments
* Zach Pyron, QB, Georgia Tech
* Drew Biber, TE, Purdue
* Steven Curtis, DE, Illinois State
* Jaylen Bowden, CB, NC Central
* A.J. Turner, RB, Marshall
* Brady Denaburg, K, Syracuse
* Cameron Davis, RB, Washington
