Five Gophers selected in latest NFL mock draft
The Gophers have produced five NFL Draft picks in a single year only twice since 1988, but they could do it for the second time in six years this spring. NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller released a seven-round mock draft on Thursday, and he projects five Gophers to hear their name called.
Aireontae Ersery: 3rd Round, pick 75 - San Francisco 49ers
Ersery has received some first-round buzz throughout the pre-draft process, but Miller sees him falling all the way down to the third round.
"The 49ers would choose their eventual Trent Williams replacement in the powerful, crafty Ersery, who has developmental upside with 5.01 speed at 331 pounds," he wrote.
Max Brosmer: 6th Round, pick 186 - New York Jets
Brosmer is the second Gophers player to come off the board in Miller's latest mock. He is the ninth quarterback selected in the mock, and he'd land with the Jets, who just signed Justin Fields to a free-agent contract this offseason.
Jah Joyner: 6th Round, pick 208 - Denver Broncos
Joyner's projections have fallen anywhere from the third round to the seventh round, but Miller has him falling to the sixth round.
Daniel Jackson: 7th Round, pick 251 - Kansas City Chiefs
Any Gophers fan would realize how underrated Jackson might be as an NFL prospect. Landing with the Chiefs and getting the opportunity to play with Patrick Mahomes would be an ideal situation.
Justin Walley: 7th Round, pick 253 - Miami Dolphins
Walley has had a good pre-draft process with impressive testing numbers at the NFL Combine. Hearing his name called on day three would be well-deserved after an impressive four-year career with the Gophers.
Cody Lindenberg: undrafted
It's worth noting that Miller did not have Lindenberg getting drafted in his latest mock. Most experts view him as the second or third best draft prospect from Minnesota, and after getting invited to the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, it would be relatively surprising if he didn't hear his name called.