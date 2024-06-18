Forest Lake 2026 DL commits to Gophers immediately after being offered

COMMITMENT: 2026 (Forest Lake, MN) DL Howie Johnson (@Howie_Johnson92) has verbally committed to the #Gophers immediately after being offered.



First scholarship offer for the 6-foot-4 dlineman. He joins Rocori OL Andrew Trout as UMN's second-2026 commit already.… pic.twitter.com/iq5a9fSZyc