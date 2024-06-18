Forest Lake 2026 DL commits to Gophers immediately after being offered
Forest Lake High School 2026 defensive lineman Howie Johnson verbally committed to the Gophers Tuesday, immediately after being offered following the program's second prospect camp of the summer.
"I just want to say thank you. Thank you to everyone who has helped me in this process, growing up, pushing me, coaching me, and teaching me to be a better man," Johnson wrote in his announcement. "I couldn't have done any of this if I didn't have Jesus Christ, and my parents. Thank you to my coaches for pushing me to my goals, thank you to my parents for making amazing food and driving me to camps and practices, thank you God for the [opportunities] you've given me, thank you Forest Lake for being with me through it all, and thank you Minnesota giving me this chance!
Johnson has two years of high school football remaining before he is eligible to join the Gophers. He joins Rocori, MN offensive lineman Andrew Trout as the second player from the class of 2026 to verbally commit to Minnesota.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, he was a game-wrecker as a sophomore, totaling an impressive 80 total tackles from the defensive line, with 28 tackles for loss and seven sacks. The Gophers were his first scholarship offer before he committed Tuesday.
Forest Lake went 6-4 last season and made it to the state quarterfinals before losing to Lakeville North.