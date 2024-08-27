Former Gophers football player Casey O'Brien in another battle with cancer
Former Gophers football player Casey O’Brien has been an inspiration for winning fight after fight against cancer. Unfortunately, O’Brien has yet another one to win.
O’Brien said Monday night on X, formerly Twitter, that his cancer has returned. According to a GoFundMe page set up for him, the cancer is present in his lung, liver and lower back, and he’s exhausted his options for treatment and is pursuing more cutting-edge procedures.
O’Brien said on X that insurance will not cover his treatment.
“As many of you know I’ve had a recent relapse and insurance will not cover my next treatment plan. Please help if possible,” O’Brien posted.
O’Brien has been fighting cancer since being diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2013. His original diagnosis was for a tumor in his left knee, which was fully replaced when O’Brien turned 14. Since then, O’Brien has had over 40 surgeries, chemotherapies, immunotherapies and other treatments for various forms of cancer, according to his GoFundMe page.
O’Brien has continued to win his battles with cancer and became an inspiration during his tenure at Minnesota. In addition to his own inspirational story — he walked on as a placeholder and made his Big Ten football dreams come true by playing two games in 2019 — O’Brien has also done a world of good by raising money for children’s hospitals.
O’Brien retired from football in 2021, but received several awards across his time at the U, including three Academic All-Big Ten honors, two Big Ten Distinguished Scholar honors, a Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week award, the Disney Spirit Award and a Big Ten Sportsmanship Honoree.
On his GoFundMe page, O’Brien said playing college football allowed him a special platform to share his story with others fighting their own battles.
“We have been so blessed with the prayers and support of you all for the last 11 years,” O’Brien’s GoFundMe page reads. “This is a difficult as for us. No words can express our gratitude and appreciation for your willingness to help. You all have given us strength and optimism each time we have been hit with difficult news and we are relying on that again. I look forward to being a success story soon!”
You can donate to O’Brien’s GoFundMe here.