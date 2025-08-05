Former Gophers star tackle Aireontae Ersery listed as starter on first Texans depth chart
The Texans made Aireontae Ersery the first of three Gophers selected at this year's draft when they called his name with the No. 48 overall pick this past April and he appears to have settled in nicely in Houston, where he is listed as the team's starting right tackle in its first depth chart.
The 23-year-old tackle was a key contributor to the Gophers offensive line each of the past three seasons, anchoring the left tackle position. In his three years as the team's starting left tackle, Ersery allowed just five sacks in over 2,300 snaps.
Ersery regularly ranked among the best tackles in the Big Ten. His 77.3 PFF pass blocking grade was ninth-best in the conference, while his 12 total pressures allowed was tied for seventh-fewest in the conference in 2024.
Former Gophers receiver Daniel Jackson was also picked up by the Texans as an undrafted free agent. Unlike Ersery, Jackson appears to have an uphill battle at earning playing time during his rookie season. The Texans listed Jackson as their fourth-string WR3, with two other rookie receivers ahead of him on the Houston depth chart.
Jackson was Minnesota's leading receiver each of the last three seasons, finishing his Gophers career with 208 receptions, 2,685 yards, and 18 touchdowns. He joins Rashod Bateman (Baltimore Ravens) and Tyler Johnson (New York Jets) as former Gophers receivers in NFL team's camps this fall.